BMW puts its fastest boxer engine on new R 1300 RS and R 1300 RT touring motos

BMW's R1300 boxer twin family gets two new members, in the R 1300 RS and R 1300 RT. They replace the outgoing R 1250 RS and the R 1250 RT, respectively. And as you’d expect, there’s plenty of farkles on the touring bikes.

Both models get significant upgrades from their predecessors, including a new chassis and aerodynamics. But the biggest update comes in the form of the new boxer engine that was seen on the newly-launched R1300 R a few weeks ago.

The R 1300 RS and R 1300 RT are specifically designed sports tourers and luxury touring bikes, respectively, that add to the growing lineup of BMW’s 1,300cc motorcycles. That lineup already consisted of the aforementioned R 1300 R and the adventure-focused R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure models. Here’s all that’s new on these models.

We'll start with the most important bit first – the engine. Similar to the R1300 R, the new BMW R1300 tourers sport the same two-cylinder boxer engine that has a displacement of 1,300cc.

It generates 143.5 horsepower at 7,750 RPM (9 hp more than its predecessor) and a maximum torque of 109.8 lb-ft (149 Nm) at 6,500 RPM. The bore and stroke ratio, which was previously fixed at 102.5 x 76mm, has been changed to 106.5 x 73mm, which is responsible for the power boost.

A 6-speed gearbox that uses a shaft drive to transfer power is employed. BMW states a top speed of 149.1 mph (240 km/h) for the R 1300 RS, while the R 1300 RT tops at 124.2 mph (200 km/h). Not bad for a tourer, eh?

The engine is held in a completely redesigned chassis acting as a stressed member, which is made out of a sheet steel mainframe and an aluminum lattice subframe. That’s a big step away from the tubular frame on the 1250. There's also a hollow-spoke approach taken to the 17-inch aluminum cast wheels, which helps reduce weight by a whole 3 lb (1.4 kg).

Speaking of which, the R 1300 RS tips the scales at 540 lb (245 kg), while the RT weighs 619.4 lb (281 kg) – not light by any means. But if you’re practically carrying a house, it ought to be hefty!

Rain, Road, and Eco are the standard riding modes on offer. And for those seeking a sportier touch, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro modes are further included in the extra Riding Modes Pro package

Additionally, MSR (engine drag torque control) also comes as stock, which, in the event of excessive engine braking, temporarily opens the throttle valves to aid in preserving stability during rapid downshifting. The Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), which offers completely automated clutch action and gear shifting for a smoother riding experience, is also available ex-works.

On the farkles side of things, there’s a 6.5-inch colour TFT with BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller for the R 1300 RS, which increases to a mammoth 10.25-inch TFT on the RT. A new twin-chamber headlamp with independent dual-LED modules forms the all-LED lighting setup. The Adaptive Turning Light option further ups the ante for illumination.

The RT also gets a pair of 7.1-gal (27-liter) side cases in addition to optional Vario boxes that can be expanded further to 8.7 gal (33 liters) on either side. There are additional top boxes that hold 10.3 and 14.2 gal (39 and 54 liters respectively) – the latter comes with a heated pillion back pad.

You can also choose an optional radar system whose front sensor is positioned above the primary LED headlamp, beneath the huge windscreen. Assist features include Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC), Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning (LCW), and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW).

There’s so much more to these motos that I can’t even get to the depths of the hardware that’s on them, without sounding like a nerd. An honorable mention – both the tourers get the famed Telelever Evo setup that’s also found on the R1300 GS. Wowza!

Color-wise, the BMW R 1300 RS will be available in Triple Black for all models, Racing Blue metallic for the base model, Lightwhite Uni for the Performance variation, and Brooklyn Grey metallic for the high-end Option 719 Cuyamaca edition. As for the R 1300 RT, you get four trims too: Basic, Impulse, Triple Black, and Option 719 Camargue.

Prices start at a whopping US$17,690 for the sportier R 1300 RS and $23,190 for the frilled-up R 1300 RT. Who's game?

Sources: BMW R 1300 RS, BMW R 1300 RT