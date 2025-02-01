Breaking: auction records smashed ... the first million dollar motorcycle

It has taken a long time for a motorcycle to break the million dollar barrier at auction, and it was almost done twice within a few minutes today in Las Vegas.

First up, the world record for a motorcycle at auction was obliterated when a 1915 Cyclone V-Twin sold for $1,320,000, breaking the previous high prices of $935,000 (a 1908 Harley-Davidson ‘Strap Tank’) and $929,000 (a 1951 Vincent Black Lightning).

Today's two big sellers in red was no surprise but the most fascinating aspect is the growing dominance of American motorcycles in the prices. Once the domain of Vincents and Brough Superiors, the top ten is now 90% American, no doubt at least partially due to the emergence of the Mecum Mecca-Auction in Las Vegas each January. NewAtlas.com

We've already covered the history of both of these bikes in our preview for this auction entitled "The 3-way heavyweight motorcycle auction contest set for February 1", and we'll fill in the backstory of the auction over the next few hours.

The most valuable Crocker to have sold at auction - a beautiful pre-war motorcycle capable of running the road all day in 2024 ... Though we suspect it'll not be used all that much. Somer Hooker

Just a few minutes later, a 1938 Crocker Twin sold for $880,000,

Somer Hooker is still in the process of covering the auction as this story is first published, but we've added in a few pics of these bikes taken over the last few hours.

At the very point at which it became the most valuable motorcycle in history Somer Hooker

This story has some wonderful facets. Both bikes sold from the collection of the late and delightfully eccentric Urban S. Hirsch III, one of nature's more colorful success stories. The private museum in which the Urban S. Hirsch III Collection was formerly housed was an entire wing of Hirsch's palatial residence, across multiple rooms and floors.

Urban grew up poor, hung out as a kid at the LA motorcycle shop of Bud Ekins (famous racer, American ISDT representative, raconteur and, most famously, Steve McQueen's stunt double, drinking buddy and oft-time partner-in-late-night-shenanigans), became fabulously wealthy by securing printing ink contracts when newsprint was the medium of the day, but never stopped hanging out with his motorcycle mates.

In his preview of the collection, the Vintagent's Paul D'Orleans wrote thus: Hirsch would often show up at motorcycle events wearing a customized jacket (or jackets, if he brought along one of his many lady friends) with heat-transfer lettering on the back with an obscure (or slyly obscene) pun or double-entendre: “I started out with nothing … and I still got most of it left,” “Medicated … for your protection,” and “We cheat the other guy and pass the savings on to you.”

And a delightful addendum