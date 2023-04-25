Bukk electric motorcycle rides into production with new IPM motor

At EICMA 2022, premium lightweight e-moto maker Cake launched its first medium-heavy off-roader in the shape of the limited edition Bukk. Now the full production platform has been announced, and it comes packing a brand-new electric drivetrain dubbed the Jante.

The production Bukk electric motorcycles are being made available in two flavors built around the same forged aluminum frame, though each offers a number of configuration options to tweak the ride to match performance requirements. But first, the newly developed high-performance motor.

"After years of development, we have accomplished the truly most optimized IPM (interior permanent magnet) motor with radial flux for efficiency and power," said Cake Founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn. "The result is the most advanced air-cooled drivetrain in the industry, providing innovation in performance, low maintenance, and user experience, all to maximize performance in light off-road vehicles."

"Designed from the ground up and utilizing the latest Internal Permanent Magnet motor technology, the Jante delivers unprecedented efficiency, power and reliability that aims to revolutionize performance standards of lightweight electric motorcycles," said Cake at the launch of its new IPM motor Cake

Enclosed in aircraft-grade aluminum housing, the motor is water-resistant to IP67 standards for all-weather operation, and features a dual-bearing shaft for improved durability and reliability. It's reported capable of delivering over 500 Nm (368 lb.ft) of torque at the rear wheel, with its air-cooled system catering to high torque at high RPM, and allows low and high-voltage drivetrains to exceed 100 km/h (62 mph). It also benefits from low cogging for "smooth acceleration and precision handling at low speeds."

The Bukk Super Light – or A1 – model has a starting price of US$10,270, and is powered by an 8.5-kW (13-kW peak) Jante motor for 366 Nm (270 lb.ft) of torque on the rear wheel, and 61 Nm on the shaft. Three ride modes are cooked in to a top speed of over 80 km/h (49.7 mph).

The Bukk is available with either a 13-kW or 16-kW (peak) Jante motor for up to 456 Nm of torque and top speeds of over 90 km/h Cake

The pure trail e-moto tips the scales at 69 kg (152 lb), plus another 20 kg (44 lb) for the 2.9-kWh (72-V/40-Ah) quick-swap Li-ion battery pack that's reckoned good for around 3 hours of trail/enduro riding. A full recharge takes 2 hours and 45 minutes, but the battery can be juiced to 80% in just under 2 hours and there are three regenerative braking modes available to squeeze a little more range.

Cake offers riders a choice of pre-purchase squish combinations, with either WP XACT PRO 7543 or Formula Tech USD available at the front and WP XACT PRO 8946, RacingBros Shicane HLR or Öhlins S46 at the back. The Bukk rolls on a 19-inch aluminum rim up front that wears a 70/100-10 MX tire, while the 19-inch rear wheel is wrapped in 3.00-18 MX rubber. Stopping power comes from Formula brakes with a Moto-Master front disc and a Cake rear disc.

Other key specs include a seat height of 955 mm (37.6 in) and a ground clearance of 335 mm (13.2 in), and the e-moto works with a mobile companion app for anti-theft notifications and tracking, keyless lock/unlock, global remote support and updates as well as the ability to track and analyze rides. Access to advanced settings is available via an in-app purchase.

The Bukk can be configured pre-purchase with suspension combinations from Öhlins, WP and Formula Cake

The next Bukk off-roader is the Power Light (or A2), which starts at $11,070. This version equals its sibling in the weight department but boasts an 11.01-kW (16-kW peak) Jante motor for up to 456 Nm (336 lb.ft) of torque on the rear wheel and up to 76 Nm on the shaft.

Three ride modes are available too, but the top speed is more than 90 km/h (56 mph). The quick-swap battery is the same though, as are the suspension options, brakes, wheels and connectivity. The Cake Bukk can also be made street legal for a starting price of $10,270.

"The Bukk Limited Edition had an incredible reception and sold out after just a week when it launched, and with this new model, we are continuing to promote the extended life cycles and sustainability of our electric platforms," added Ytterborn. "Like everything we do at Cake, purpose and inclusion drives us, and the depth of customization offered by the Bukk allows riders to configure it for their own purpose."

Product page: Cake