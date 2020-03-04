Cake heads to the backcountry with Kalk Ink off-road e-motorcycle

Sweden's off-road electric moto maker Cake has today announced a new model. Based on the Kalk Or, the Kalk Ink comes with marginally heavier wheels and simplified suspension. It rocks the same drivetrain though, for speedy, emissions-free and relatively quiet backcountry exploration.

"Inspiring more people to experience the snappy and responsive feeling of flying through the woods without disturbing or polluting is exciting," said Cake founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn. "Until now, exploring the backcountry with respect toward mother nature, wildlife, and fellow outdoor practitioners has been a utopia.

"That, together with building a track in one’s own backyard, or simply getting out there on a trail with fellow riders and being able to chat, are a few things emphasizing the opposites of what traditional motorcycling has always been. On our side, being able to mix these aspects of responsibility and excitement is rewarding."

The Kalk Ink has a top speed of 80 km/h Cake

The Kalk Ink features the same 6061 aluminum frame and swing arm, electric drivetrain and battery as the performance-focused Kalk Or. That means an 11-kW motor producing 280 Nm of torque at the wheel at 3,000 rpm and motoring to a top speed of over 80 km/h (50 mph), and a 51.8-V/50-Ah removable battery offers up to three hours of trail/endurance riding between charges, depending on rider style.

Cake has infused the front socket with rubber to keep the noise down, which drives a chain to the 80-tooth rear sprocket, and installed non-linkage rear suspension with 205 mm (8 in) of travel, and upside down MX spring forks with 200 mm (7.8 in) of travel. The Ink rides on 19-inch aluminum rims wrapped in off-road tires, and has a ground clearance of 300 mm (11.8 in). It has a dry weight of 55 kg (121 lb), with the battery adding another 17 kg (37 lb) to the scales.

Enduro or trail riders can look forward to between one and two hours out and about between charges when selecting Excite mode Cake

Three riding modes are offered. The Explore mode limits the speed to 45 km/h (28 mph) so that riders can potentially get over four hours out of the battery before it needs a top up. Enduro or trail riders will likely choose the Excite mode for more grunt and between one and two hours out and about between charges. And the Excel mode opens the door to the e-moto's maximum torque and speed, but at the expense of battery range. In this lattermost mode, you'll only get up to an hour's riding per charge.

The Kalk Ink with one battery is priced at US$9,500, or you can plump for the standard config plus an extra battery for $12,500. Shipping is expected to start in June.

Source: Cake