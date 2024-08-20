Can-Am returns to two wheels with electric city and off-road motos

Can-Am may be a name associated with four-wheel utility vehicles and moto-trikes, but the brand began by making two-wheelers. Now Can-Am Motorcycles is back for the electric transport age with the launch of the 2025 Pulse and Origin.

Can-Am actually revealed plans to re-enter the two-wheel motorcycle space with electric models a little over 2 years ago, following up last year with a production update and some photos of the prototypes. Now the official launch is here.

"Today, we are reclaiming our two-wheel heritage by bringing new excitement to the electric motorcycle industry," said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of Bombadier Recreational Products – which also has Sea-Doo, Rotax and Lynx under its corporate wing.

"50 years ago, Can-Am celebrated many victories with its Track 'n Trail motorcycles, and we are bringing that pedigree back with a focus on modern electric power, connectivity and thrill. We intend to become a global leader in that space with true innovation designed to simplify the riding experience for new riders and introduce electric motorcycles to all."

The Pulse model is designed for city commutes and urban jaunts, and its 8.9-kWh battery is reckoned good for 80 miles of combined WMTC per-charge range Can-Am/BRP

Both the Pulse and the Origin are built around a Rotax E-Power 47-hp (35-kW) motor for peak torque of 53 lb.ft (72 Nm) at up to 4,600 rpm, and an 8.9-kWh Li-ion battery that's "been battle tested in scorching desert heat and cold winter temperatures." The battery, charger, inverter and motor are liquid-cooled, which Can-Am says "significantly limits battery degradation over time while simultaneously optimizing range and charge time." A quick top up to 80% capacity is reported to take just 50 minutes over Level 2 charging.

The Pulse e-moto is designed for motoring around town, managing a 3.8-second sprint to 60 mph and a top speed of 80 mph (129 km/h). There are Normal, Sport+, Eco and Rain drive modes on offer, plus a reverse for parking assist. Per-charge city riding range is reported to be up to 100 miles (160 km), or 80 miles combined – which should be enough for most commutes.

Can-Am Pulse Walkaround - Can-Am Motorcycles

Key ride data is displayed on a generous 10.25-inch touchscreen with built-in Apple CarPlay navigation and the ability to connect to a mobile app. The bike sports a fairly accessible 30.86-inch (784 mm) seat height, it has a 55.6-in (1,412-mm) wheelbase, and tips the scales ay 390 lb (177 kg) dry.

Anti-locking brakes and traction control are included plus Active ReGen braking for "enhanced control and smooth deceleration" while trickling some charge back to the battery. Uneven urban terrain is soaked up courtesy of a KYB inverted suspension fork with 140 mm of travel and dual Sachs shocks to the rear. And the Pulse rolls on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax tires.

An optional Pulse 73 trim can be had, which brings signature paint and badging as well as LED lighting and a LinQ gauge spoiler – as a nod to the brand's moto history.

The Origin has the same motor and battery configuration as the Pulse, but gains two more ride modes Can-Am/BRP

The Origin is also at home in the city, but can venture into the wild as well – though the per-charge range for this model is a paltry 90 miles (145 km), or just 52 miles for sustained 50-mph riding, so you'll need to do some careful planning when heading off-road or risk pushing the e-moto home. Indeed, Can-Am recently had to transport test bikes and riders out to the trail from company HQ as there wasn't enough juice in the cells to get out there and go wild unaided!

The bike boasts six ride modes, adding two off-road levels to the Pulse's offering, it has the same top speed though, but sprints a tad slower at 4.3 seconds to 60 mph. Enhanced KYB suspension offers 255 mm of travel at the fork and adjustable KYB rear squish for all-terrain riding.

Seat height here increases to 34 in (865 mm) and wheelbase stretches to 59 in (1,503 mm), and this bike weighs in heavier too, at 412 lb (187 kg). There's a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-incher in back, both wearing Dunlop D605 tires. This flavor can also be had in the optional 73 trim, but swaps the Pulse's spoiler for a windscreen.

Can-Am Origin Walkaround - Can-Am Motorcycles

Both models are up for pre-order now. The Pulse starts at US$13,999, while the Origin starts at $14,499. A bunch of tool-free LinQ accessories for both models can help riders to add their own personality or utility to Can-Am's new electric motos.

Product page: Can-Am Pulse/Origin