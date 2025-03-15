CFMoto working on parallel twin engine with automatic CVT transmission

The motorcycle world is super hot on semi-automatic and automatic transmissions. The likes of KTM's AMT, Yamaha's Y-AMT, and Honda's E-Clutch are just the tip of the iceberg. With a patent application for a parallel-twin engine coupled to a belt-operated CVT, CFMoto now looks set to join the party.

A continuously variable gearbox permits an infinite number of effective gear ratios within a specified range, in contrast to traditional motorcycles that depend on set gear ratios. As a result, you'd be able to experience smooth acceleration without the bumps that are inherent with manually shifting gears. This design maximizes fuel efficiency while improving comfort.

There's one thing that's common in all of the aforementioned gearboxes – they have a feature that allows the rider to switch gears whenever they choose, even if that's through an electronic switchgear. The patent suggests CFMoto might as well offer a twist-and-go CVT rather than an electronically controlled manual transmission.

Although exact specifics won't be revealed until the motorcycle's official launch, it looks like a parallel-twin engine setup, which is a setup that's renowned for its ability to balance power with weight efficiently. Do note that a parallel twin doesn't seem to suit any of CFMoto's existing offerings.

The engine features chain-driven double-overhead cams, and it is evident that a part is attached to the intake camshaft's sprocket. Although this aspect of the design is not mentioned in the patent, the component's cam phaser-like shape indicates that the engine features variable-intake-cam timing.

The use of variable intake cam timing could improve performance and efficiency, making the bike suitable for both inexperienced and seasoned riders seeking a hassle-free riding experience. So far, there’s no information on horsepower or torque values.

The Chinese Regal Raptor DD1000 already sports a CVT transmission, with a CFMoto engine Regal Raptor

To compete with the current crop of semi-automatic motorcycles, CFMoto could very well utilize this motor and transmission for a new model, but what if it's for a different purpose?

CVTs are a popular transmission option for All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV) and scooters, but when it comes to motorcycles, they have not yet become mainstream. The most prominent attempt was the Aprilia Mana, a V-twin bike with a CVT that didn't make an impression.

So, the big question is, if CFMoto is really serious about this engine, what’s the most likely outcome? An out-an-out new motorcycle or something more plausible – like a maxi scooter perhaps?

Source: CFMoto via: CycleWorld