Ducati XDiavel V4 power cruiser gets 4 cylinders and matching exhaust

For those of you who'd been wondering why Ducati's muscular XDiavel cruiser was missing in action through 2024, we now have the answer. It went under the knife for a bit of sculpting, an engine transplant for even more power, and a bunch of tasty upgrades to make this chopper-from-the-future even more enticing.

With the 4-cylinder V4 Granturismo at its core instead of the old long stroke V-twin, this feet-forward dream machine is now the XDiavel V4. That brings it in step with the more upright Diavel, which was graced with this engine back in 2023. So you now have 168 horses at your command, with a healthy 93 lb.ft (126 Nm) of torque in a 505 lb (229 kg) package.

Perhaps my favorite detail on this update is the quad-tipped exhaust – new for the V4. Ducati promises it'll sound like a real hoot too, given the engine's twin pulse firing order and the way the pipes have been tuned.

The new exhaust looks unreal, and complements the massive rear tire Ducati

The updated XDiavel is about 13 lb (6 kg) lighter than the outgoing model, and gets an additional 16 hp, which means you can expect a more spirited ride overall. And since this is a V4, you'll find a counter-rotating crankshaft in the engine going against the wheels' inertia to improve handling.

The powerful V4 engine made it to the Diavel back in 2023, and it's finally here in the XDiavel with a quickshifter and Power Launch system Ducati

Ducati promises fans of the previous V-twin will find this engine exhibiting similar smooth performance across the rev range, albeit with more power on tap. The V4 mill also brings along several more cool features:



A quickshifter for clutchless gear changes

A Power Launch system for quick starts off the line

The rear cylinders automatically deactivate at low speeds and at idle to reduce power consumption

Long valve check interval of 37,000 miles (60,000 km)

Now, on to the rest of the machine. The XDiavel's been restyled for an even sportier and more streamlined silhouette, with a distinctive headlamp, flowing fuel tank, and sharp rear end. Ducati says it's lowered the wide handlebar and positioned it further back for easier maneuvering. The wide rear rear wheel now offers 1 inch (25mm) more travel with its massive 240/45 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tire, so that should help in the corners too.

The XDiavel V4 gets a bunch of styling updates, including the bodywork and the sharp new headlight Ducati

As before, there's high-quality fully adjustable suspension and Brembo brake hardware on board. You'll now find more comfortable seating, as well as a larger 6.9-inch color TFT dashboard borrowed from the latest Panigale V4.

The XDiavel V4 gets a larger 6.9-inch TFT dash, along with tons of electronic features to mess around with Ducati

There's also lean-sensitive ABS, multiple riding modes, keyless ignition, cruise control, Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation on the dash, and wheelie control to fiddle with.

All of this is is available in two exclusive colors with more depth than the usual racing-inspired shades from the Italian brand – Burning Red & Black Lava. The bike can also be customized with a host of accessories like hard panniers and a racing exhaust for 11 more horsepower.

The XDiavel V4 promises better handling and agility than before, as well as a more ergonomic riding triangle Ducati

The XDiavel V4 starts at US$28,995 – nearly a couple of grand more than the standard Diavel V4, and about $4,000 more than a Triumph Rocket 3. If you like your cruisers fast, powerful, and Italian, this is one to look out for in 2025.

Source: Ducati