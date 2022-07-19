EM adds improved traction and tighter control for 2023 e-trials bikes

French electric trials bike specialist Electric Motion launched a limited-edition 2023 competition model back in May, and has now updated the rest of its range for the coming model year, with all-new anti-reverse technology among the upgrade highlights.

Whether you're climbing near-vertical rocky hillsides, hopping between huge boulders, balancing on narrow wooden logs or wading through muddy water, trials riding presents the ultimate test of skill and fine control. Up until relatively recently, such events were also accompanied by the noisy clatter of two-stroke engines but more and more stealthy electrics are making their way into the sport.

Electric Motion (EM) has been supplying hobby riders and professionals with capable e-trials bikes for more than a decade, and has made some tasty technology additions to the 2023 lineup to offer riders more control, more power and improved safety.

Though all of the 2023 models come with traction control, the company has also introduced an anti-reverse system. As its name suggests, this offers riders even more control potential and improved safety by activating the Progressive Regenerative Brake to prevent the rear wheel from rolling backward in extreme conditions.

The Epure Race model gains a Reiger 2-way rear shock and new diaphragm clutch Electric Motion



Each bike also gains a more sensitive Domino throttle for better control and precision, plus new motor maps for more traction and power as well as improved efficiency, each adjusting motor characteristics and power delivery to suit different needs. More ergonomic brake pedal tips have rolled out too, and there are new rocker shafts and tie rods for improved suspension and more sensitive damping accuracy. The kickstand has been updated for 2023 as well, and metallic gray has been added as a new frame color option.

The Epure and Epure Race bikes are each built around a proprietary 6-kW motor (11 kW peak) that can produce some 600 Nm (442.5 lb.ft) of torque and can get the trials bike up to an off-road top speed of 75 km/h (46.6 mph), while the onboard 1,875-Wh Li-ion battery offers a per-charge range of up to 43 km (26.7 miles).

The Escape and Escape R models can manage the same top speed as the Epure bikes, but boast more per-charge range of 61 km (37.9 miles) thanks to the inclusion of a 2,690-Wh Li-ion battery.

The Epure Race e-moto has been treated to a Reiger 2-way rear shock for a more dynamic ride, as well as a new flywheel for more power at higher RPMs and improved traction control.

This best-selling EM bike – along with the Escape R model – also gains a new diaphragm clutch and clutch piston for improved response and more torque. As we've noted before, though a clutch is unlikely to be needed on a road-going electric motorcycle, it's essential for the kind of precision control required for trials riding.

The Escape R features a new clutch and clutch piston, three motor maps with tick-over, a Neken-designed handlebar and new hand guards Electric Motion



Elsewhere, the tick-over feature is available on three motor maps instead of two, both electric trials bikes benefit from a new handlebar designed by Neken, and new hand guards help protect rider fingers.

The 2023 are listed on Electric Motion's website now, but we don't have any guide pricing information to share at this time.

Source: Electric Motion