Electric Motion launches Epure Comp 2023 electric trials bike

By Paul Ridden
May 25, 2022
The Epure Comp 2023 electric trials bike will be limited to a production run of just one hundred
Funky slat lighting to the front, and tiny light on the flicked-up tail to the rear
The Epure Comp 2023 electric trials bike comes with six "engine" maps for tweaking power delivery
The Epure Comp 2023 electric trials bike comes with six "engine" maps for tweaking power delivery
Previously the exclusive domain of noisy combustion-engine bikes, more and more electric trials motorcycles are being launched. France's Electric Motion has been in the specialist e-moto game for over a decade, and has now revealed a new limited-edition competition model.

The Epure Comp 2023 electric trials bike comes with a similar 6-kW motor to the company's 2022 standard model, but it's been tweaked to deliver more power – peaking at 12 kW instead of 11.

Though you're very unlikely to find one on a road-ready electric motorcycle, the new strictly limited-edition EM model features a diaphragm clutch – essential for the kind of fine control needed to clear the trickiest of obstacles. It also includes six "engine" maps activated on via the handlebar – three standard and three race (with tick-over) – each changing the motor characteristics and power delivery to suit different rider needs.

Though per-charge endurance figures have not been shared, this dark trials warrior comes with the same 1,875-Wh Li-ion battery as the 2022 Epure bike, which is rated for a range of around 43 km (26.7 miles) per 2.5-hour top-up.

Elsewhere, the Epure Comp 2023 benefits from a new Domino twist-grip throttle for improved precision and response, a Tech Suspension fork with 175 mm of travel and a Reiger 3-way shock with 170 mm of travel.

It rides on grippy Michelin x11 tires, has four-piston disc braking to the front with 182 rotor and two-piston rear disc brake with 150-mm rotor plus easier access to the regenerative braking control. Seat height is reported to be 670 mm (26.3 in) and there's 320 mm (12.5 in) of ground clearance.

Officially launched late last week, the Epure Comp 2023 trials bike is limited to just a hundred production units. We've no word on pricing. The video below has more.

EM - EPURE COMP 2023 - Limited Edition

Source: Electric Motion

