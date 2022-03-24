© 2022 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Yamaha powers up second generation electric trials bike

By Paul Ridden
March 24, 2022
Yamaha powers up second genera...
The Yamaha TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike will make its public debut at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show in June
The Yamaha TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike will make its public debut at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show in June
View 5 Images
The Yamaha TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike will make its public debut at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show in June
1/5
The Yamaha TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike will make its public debut at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show in June
Yamaha has developed a new Li-ion battery unit for the TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike, which is reported to offer 2.5x more capacity thank its predecessor
2/5
Yamaha has developed a new Li-ion battery unit for the TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike, which is reported to offer 2.5x more capacity thank its predecessor
Yamaha engineers have rearranged the layout for the power unit and battery "to achieve a significantly lower center of gravity compared to the previous model"
3/5
Yamaha engineers have rearranged the layout for the power unit and battery "to achieve a significantly lower center of gravity compared to the previous model"
The TY-E 2.0 features the same kind of flywheel and mechanical wet, multi-plate clutch as the 2018 original, but Yamaha has refined the power unit for improved response
4/5
The TY-E 2.0 features the same kind of flywheel and mechanical wet, multi-plate clutch as the 2018 original, but Yamaha has refined the power unit for improved response
The TY-E 2.0 features a new carbon fiber reinforced polymer monocoque frame
5/5
The TY-E 2.0 features a new carbon fiber reinforced polymer monocoque frame
View gallery - 5 images

Motorcycle trials are the ultimate test of pure skill and fine control, and riders generally hop on rocks, power up near vertical hills or roll over narrow logs on lightweight two-stroke bikes, but powerful electric drivetrains are making a quiet bid for recognition.

Yamaha has now followed the launch of the TY-E electric trials bike in 2018 with a second generation prototype, which the company says has been designed to offer riders more fun than they can have on the two-stroke machines typically seen – and heard – in trials events, by tapping into appealing characteristics of electric drivetrains like powerful torque and fast acceleration.

The TY-E 2.0 is built around a new monocoque frame design with a X-shaped rib that makes use of composite laminates to keep things light and rigid, with the bike tipping the scales at somewhere slightly north of 70 kg (~154 lb).

Engineers have revised the layout of the electric power unit and battery for a lower center of gravity than seen on the 2018 model, and that Li-ion battery is reported to have 2.5x more capacity than before with only a 20 percent increase in weight.

The TY-E 2.0 features a new carbon fiber reinforced polymer monocoque frame
The TY-E 2.0 features a new carbon fiber reinforced polymer monocoque frame

As before, the setup runs a flywheel and a mechanical wet, multi-plate clutch but the power unit has been tweaked for better response and improved traction.

The only other key detail that Yamaha has shared at this point is a minimum ground clearance of 340 mm (13.4 in), though more information will likely be available when the TY-E 2.0 is displayed at the company booth at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show from March 25. After that, the electric trials bike will be entered in select rounds of the 2022 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Trial World Championship from June.

Source: Yamaha

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MotorcyclesYamahaElectric MotorcyclesDirt BikesOff-road
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!