Harley launches its most powerful bike to date – with a $110,000 price tag

Most Harley-Davidson new launches are loaded with infinite amounts of chrome, a raked-out front wheel, ape hangers, tassels, and shining lights. Not this one. Coming at US$110,000, Harley-Davidson's most expensive production motorcycle isn't what you might think.

The all-new 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR is all about performance while looking cool as hell ... in part because of the extremely popular Bagger racing phenomena.

Directly inspired by its MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers race team, the Road Glide RR offers unmatched power and control in a street-legal package. It is, in essence, a bagger race bike that’s built for the road. And it’s a limited edition.

A Screamin' Eagle 131 V-twin powers the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR – the same engine that powers Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Team competition Road Glide motorcycles Harley-Davidson

Most of the magic lies in the CVO Road Glide RR’s engine, which is the "biggest V-twin engine on a production Harley-Davidson today", overtaking the CVO Road Glide ST's 121 V-twin. It's a Screamin' Eagle 131 V-twin – the same engine that powers Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Team competition Road Glide motorcycles.

You’ll also find Screamin' Eagle Stage IV race-ready components in the internals. These include a high-capacity inner camshaft bearing and valve lifters, high-performance valve springs, and a high-volume oil pump.

Harley has also adjusted the camshaft profile to help generate chunky yet manageable torque at low RPMs, and that’s simply because the Road Glide RR is intended to be more linear for the roads. The engine redlines at 6,500 RPM.

With a bonkers displacement of 2,147cc, it produces 153 horsepower at 5,750 RPM and 150 lb-ft (203.3 Nm) of torque at 4,750 RPM. The more aggressive race-bred powertrain setup is the one to thank for it all.

A billet aluminum swingarm adds stiffness and decreases weight, while a 43-mm inverted front fork and two outboard rear shocks improve handling Harley-Davidson

A race-bred Screamin' Eagle Racing King 6 transmission, that has undergone extensive testing on the track, complements the engine. Harley has prioritized reliability and user-friendliness on the road-going RR, so you can expect smoother gearshifts regardless of your riding style.

In order to maximize the performance of its 131 V-twin, Harley-Davidson equips the Road Glide RR with an aggressive intake and exhaust system. It gets a new Akrapovic lightweight full-system titanium exhaust with a 2-to-1 header design, which features titanium fiber end caps and carbon fiber exhaust shields. This high-flow exhaust system is around 10 lb (4.5 kg) lighter than a typical Milwaukee-Eight arrangement.

With its race-spec Öhlins suspension, the CVO Road Glide RR offers performance that goes beyond the engine. A billet aluminum swingarm adds stiffness and decreases weight, while a 43-mm inverted front fork and two outboard rear shocks improve handling. With floating T-Drive rotors and Brembo GP4-RX CNC calipers for increased stopping power, the braking system is as good as it can get.

But Harley didn't stop there. The CVO Road Glide RR gets a similar chassis architecture as the CVO Road Glide ST, but with one key difference – the swingarm. It's significantly lighter, and is milled from a single piece of billet aluminum. When compared to the ST's setup, this swingarm is 10% lighter and stiffer.

A black carbon fiber weave pattern is applied to the remainder of the body, making different components – like the white Screamin' Eagle graphic – stand out in contrast Harley-Davidson

My personal favorite element of this bike, however, is how it looks. Harley's dedication to offering a premium style and feel is obvious. With the orange color practically blending into tiny bars featuring Harley's bar and shield badge on the fairing, tank, side covers, and saddlebags, the visual design is modeled around the racing team's 2025 livery.

A black carbon fiber weave pattern is applied to the remainder of the body, making different components – like the white Screamin' Eagle graphic – stand out in contrast.

A moto-style handlebar with a six-inch riser ought to put you in a more upright position, and the mid-mount foot controls help in raising the ride height to optimize lean angle. However, it's the race-inspired solo seat that stands out.

It features a padded pommel to reinforce the inner thigh when things get rough, and a raised rear bolster to keep you in place. Compared to the normal Road Glide, the overall seat height is 2.3 inches higher (58 mm) – though still accessible at 28.9 inches (734 mm).

The 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR comes stock with a brand-new, high-performance Harley-Davidson Audio system driven by Rockford Fosgate Stage III Harley-Davidson

Then there's the fancy stuff. The RR comes stock with a brand-new, high-performance Harley-Davidson Audio system driven by Rockford Fosgate Stage III. The fairing-mounted, three-way 6.5-inch speakers are rated for 250 watts RMS power handling per speaker, and the system is driven by a Rockford Fosgate 4-channel, 500-watt RMS amplifier.

To add, the bagger also sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Skyline OS.

Personally, had you asked me a few years ago, I would've told you the idea to modify baggers for a racetrack was idiotic. The track was always intended for carefully designed sportbikes, whose main goal was to lap as fast as possible. But as my hair has gotten grayer, I've come to appreciate beautiful baggers like the Road Glide, which are custom-engineered to take on the track in their own right.

The race-inspired solo seat features a padded pommel to reinforce the inner thigh when things get rough, and a raised rear bolster to keep you in place Harley-Davidson

Considering Harley has priced the CVO Road Glide RR at $110,000, you’ll need deep pockets to own one – and luck – for there are only 131 hand-assembled, serialized units on offer.

Source: Harley-Davidson