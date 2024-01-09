Horwin makes US brand debut with the funky Senmenti 0 electric moto

Chinese/Austrian mobility company Horwin has announced its entry into the US motorcycle market with the launch of a futuristic-looking "urban adventure vehicle" in the shape of the Senmenti 0 e-moto, along with two electric concepts.

"We look forward to showing riders, from performance enthusiasts to first-timers, all the advantages of riding an electric motorcycle," said founder and CEO, Zhou Wei. "We want people to think of Horwin like your smartphone – you can't leave home without it."

There's no escaping it, the Senmenti 0 – which was first presented as a concept back in 2022, and made its series premiere at EICMA 2023 last November – has the look of BMW's CE 04 e-scoot, but comes in a good deal more expensive at US$16,800.

For that kind of money you'll get a standstill to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) sprint in 2.8 seconds on the way to a top speed of 125 mph (~200 km/h) – the CE 04 is limited to 75 mph – thanks to a 74-kW drivetrain, plus a healthy 894 Nm (660 lb.ft) of reported torque.

The Senmenti 0's 16.9-kWh Lithium battery can be used to power external electronics and gadgetry Horwin

The urban adventure vehicle's 16.9-kWh battery is reckoned good for a Laboratory Combined Cycle Testing range of 186 miles (300 km) per charge (compared to 80 WMTC miles with the BMW model). The company says that it's compatible with "most home charging stations" while also playing nice with DC fast chargers for a top up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The updated Senmenti rolls on a 14-inch wheel at the rear wearing a 160/80 motorcycle tire and a 16-inch wheel in front with 120/80 rubber. There's ABS braking with a two-piston disc out back and four-piston stopping power to the front. It has a seat height of 31.2 in (79.25 cm) and a heated saddle, and features KYB suspension.

The Senmenti 0 has an estimated range of 186 miles and a top speed of 125 mph Horwin

Four ride modes are available, the e-moto features front and rear cameras plus radar, a 7-inch TFT display panel keeps the rider informed, and the bike can serve as a mobile power source for electronic devices. An AI-powered riding assist system has also been cooked in (which includes 360-degree vision, adaptive cruise control, lane detection and sentry mode), along with vehicle-to-vehicle networking that helps improve personalization for each rider.

The Senmenti 0 is up for pre-order now.

Details on the two concepts are pretty slimat the moment, but we do know that the Senmenti X Hyper GT touring model is expected to do a 0-60 sprint in around four seconds courtesy of a 74-kW motor, top speed is the same as the 0 model and the per-charge battery range is reported to be around 250 miles (400 km).

The Senmenti 11 is designed for "thrill-seekers and adventurers" looking for "a futuristic city explorer of high-performance, style, and technology." It features split rear wheels for a groovy look and more grip in the turns, sports a modular design for customization potential, and can power external electronic devices. And that's about it for the moment.

Source: Horwin America