BMW Motorrad officially launches futuristic CE 04 electric scooter

The head-turning Concept Link electric scooter of the future that BMW Motorrad revealed in 2017 has finally been launched. The mold-breaking CE 04 has a top speed of 120 km/h and a per-charge range of up to 130 km, and a bunch of upgrade options are also up for grabs.

A Vespa Electric clone this is most definitely not. As we mentioned before, BMW's design team essentially started with a blank sheet and were pretty much free to go nuts.

The production version CE 04 is built around a one-piece tubular steel frame, and rocks a futuristic, almost sci-fi aesthetic with multiple angles and lines and long wheelbase (1.675 mm/66 in) offering a sporty, perhaps even menacing, street stance. It wears white with black accenting in standard trim, with a metallic gray and orange combination offered as an upgrade option.

A generous 10.25-inch TFT color display tucked behind the unique-looking orange shield can serve as instrument cluster and map navigation portal. The rider sits astride a flattened "floating" seat, and the oddness continues with a flip down side door underneath for stowing a helmet between rides. Other storage compartments include a ventilated box that can charge a smartphone over USB-C.

The production CE 04 retains much of the design language from 2017's Concept Link BMW

The scooter's liquid-cooled electric motor is positioned between the Li-ion battery pack and rear wheel, and has a rated power output of 15 kW (20 hp), though that maxes out at 31 kW (42 hp) for a zippy standstill to 50 km/h (32 mph) time of 2.6 seconds. There is an 11-kW version too, with a max output of 23-kW (31-hp), but either way, the e-scooter boasts a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

The air-cooled 60.6-Ah battery is reckoned good for up to 130 km (80 miles) of per-charge WMTC range, with riders plugging in the supplied cable by dropping down the door of a compartment below the handlebar (the reduced-output flavor has a 100-km/62-mile range).

A full charge using a domestic socket takes 4 hours and 20 minutes. An optional 6.9-kW wallbox quick charger is available for reducing that top-up time to an hour and 40 minutes, though riders will need a Mode 3 cable for this, as well as for connecting to a public charging station. And going from 20 percent capacity to 80 percent will take as little as 45 minutes via the quick charger.

Three ride modes invite riders to choose between "maximum efficiency and maximum riding fun" BMW

BMW is offering three ride modes as standard, allowing users to choose between "maximum efficiency and maximum riding fun" – though if Eco, Rain and Road modes are just not enough, a Dynamic mode that allows for faster acceleration can be optioned in.

Stopping power comes from twin disc braking to the front, and a single disc at the back. BMW has cooked in the latest-generation ABS, and an ABS Pro option – which includes a banking sensor for controlled braking in the bendy bits – is also available. Automatic stability (or anti-slip) control rider assistance comes as standard too, with dynamic traction control offered as an optional extra.

Elsewhere, bumps are smoothed out courtesy of a telescopic fork and single-sided swingarm, the CE 04 rides on 15-inch solid die-cast aluminum (rather than spoked) wheels wrapped in 120/70 R15 67H (front) and 160/60 R15 56H (rear) tires, and there's a high/low beam LED headlight, LED rear light and LED turn signals – with a Pro option offering improved visibility when cornering, and special lighting functions are also up for grabs.

The CE 04 is the latest member of BMW's all-electric vehicle family, with the company saying that "all future new BMW Motorrad models for urban mobility will be pure electric" BMW

European pricing for the CE 04 will vary slightly depending on country, but will start at around €12,000. Riders in the US can expect to pay from somewhere under $12,000. Market availability is expected to be offered from early 2022.

A smart parka with integrated Bluetooth connectivity that communicates with the Motorrad Connected mobile app and includes lighting elements on the back and sleeves, will also be made available as an optional accessory, along with the Sao Paulo jet helmet with a long visor and integrated sun shield.

Source: BMW