Now Piaggio has revealed the Vespa Elettrica is available for online order from Europe at a price of €6,390 (approx. US$7,350), with sales to begin in Asia and the USA at the start of 2019. This online availability will run up to November, at which point Piaggio plans to ramp up its marketing campaign at EICMA 2018. While there is no specifics on a shipping date, the company has previously said the first Vespa Elettricas will hit the streets before the end of 2018.