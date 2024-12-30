7 features on Husqvarna's Vitpilen 801 Custom that set my heart racing

I was floored by Husqvarna's already exquisite Vitpilen 801 neo-retro café racer when the 2025 model was unveiled in October. The Swedish marque has now unveiled a Custom concept to give people a taste of what they can expect in the future, building on the original with some tasty upgrades that I'd actually be quite happy to pay a premium for.

Husqvarna partners with Austrian design firm Kiska on its iconic machines, and they worked together on this beauty as well. Like other recent bikes from the brand, the Vitpilen blends "contemporary lines and distinct shapes" inspired by Scandinavian design, and the 2025 model got a bit edgier with the slanted headlamp that breaks from the traditional circular headlight.

So what's new and exciting about the 801 Custom?

As the folks at Kiska put it, "It’s not road legal; but that’s the point. It’s a pure expression of the Vitpilen character. Developed, intensified, and celebrated."

The 801 Custom is a sight to behold from any angle Kiska

The biggest difference with this concept is likely the reason it's not road legal: the tailpipe.

Rather than having one conventionally bolted on to the side, the Custom gets a ceramic-coated exhaust snaking up beneath the chassis and up through the tail end – where the airbox and taillight have been removed. As a result, it sits at the very end of the bike, with an aeronautics-inspired septum dividing it in two for a distinctive look.

Without a taillight or airbox to worry about, this concept gets the best looking exhaust of 2024 Kiska

Next, Kiska fashioned a bunch of lightweight carbon fiber components crafted in-house to adorn the bike. These include radiator guards, heat guards for the exhaust, the rear cowl capping the end of the seat, and the front fender. They go great with the boldly colored accents across the bike.

Carbon fiber panels across the body of the Custom, along with a color-matched seat, give it a truly special look up close Kiska

You'll also spot a handsome little color-matched windshield that extends the slant originated by the new headlight – and potentially improves the Custom's aerodynamics.

The new windshield continues the headlight's slanted line - giving the front an even more aggressive look Kiska

Behind said windshield are a couple of interesting new elements that I'd love to see made available on the production models soonish. For one, there's a flatter handlebar that will demand an even more aggressive, leaned-forward riding posture and reward you with a more engaged feel on the road.

Bolted to the new handlebar, the Custom's minimalist dash is neatly hidden from view by the color-matched windshield Kiska

Strangely, neither Husqvarna nor Kiska say much about the second feature: a nifty minimalist pill-shaped dashboard. This is a stark departure from the hefty 5-inch feature-packed TFT display that you get on the production version – and it better suits the purpose of blasting around town without distractions.

Speaking of riding, Husqvarna has replaced the standard in-house WP Apex suspension systems with a superior WP Apex Pro arrangement for more precise handling. And when you need to hit the brakes, top-of-the-line Brembo GP4-MS four-piston calipers (which can run you up to some US$3,000) and T-drive floating brake discs (typically seen on liter-class bikes, and coming in at about $500) will stop you in your tracks.

The Custom gets upgraded brake calipers, sporty WP Apex Pro suspension, and look – more carbon fiber Kiska

We're now at the end of the list – and at the end of the bike, where you'll find a sleek rim cover for the rear wheel. In addition to giving the Custom a futuristic look that reminds me of hubless motorcycles, it should cut down on drag a bit.

I didn't know I cared for rim covers until I saw this one on the Custom Kiska

Sadly, this is strictly a concept bike, so don't hold your breath waiting for it to become available. Still, it could perhaps signal the way forward for future Huskies, and maybe even serve as inspiration for avid modders to try leveling up their standard 801s a notch.

Source: Kiska