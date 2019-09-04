Indian celebrates 100 years of the Scout with two new models

In 1919, the first Scout rolled off the production line in Springfield, Massachusetts, and it quickly became one of the pillars of the Indian Motorcycle company. Starting out with a 606cc v-twin, it was compact, handsome and relatively lightweight, and the model evolved to take Indian right through the Second World War, seeing action as part of US and Allied military fleets.

"The World's Fastest Indian" was a 1920-model Scout, famously modified by Burt Munro to take several class land speed records at Bonneville in the 1960s. It's a storied bike that Polaris was delighted to resurrect when it took over the company in 2015, with a new, 1,133cc v-twin that still turns heads and serves as a basis for some terrific customs. So, with 100 years on the odometer, Polaris has released a couple of new Scouts to celebrate.

“The Indian Scout has stood the test of time as one of the most influential, iconic and recognizable motorcycles in the world,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “One hundred years is an incredibly special milestone, and it made perfect sense to honor Scout’s history and legacy with these two heritage-inspired 2020 models.”



2020 Indian 100th Anniversary Scout

The limited-edition Scout 100th Anniversary is painted up in the same red and gold as the original Indian Motorcycle

The first is a limited-edition Scout 100th Anniversary, painted up in the same red and gold as the original, with pinstriping to accentuate the famous long fender shapes that have become synonymous with the Indian brand. It also gets a color-matched 100th Anniversary badge on the motor, a tan leather saddle, black wire wheels, a luggage rack, "beach bars" and some chrome bits and bobs.



2020 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

The Scout Bobber Twenty features chopped fenders and high-rise ape hangers Indian Motorcycle

The second is the Bobber Twenty, easily distinguishable by its 10-inch ape-hanger handlebars. It, too, gets wire wheels and a floating brown leather saddle, and chrome is used sparingly against matt black for a tough and brutal look that's completed with its sawn-off short fenders and snub-nosed black headlight.

If you want to bring a pillion along, you'll need to go back to the original Scout, which retails at US$11,499. The Bobber Twenty is a small premium at $11,999 (or $12,899 with ABS braking), while the Scout 100th Anniversary is limited to 750 examples and a lot more expensive at $15,999.

Source: Indian Motorcycle