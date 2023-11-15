© 2023 New Atlas
Lambretta refines classic scooter for the electric age

By Paul Ridden
November 15, 2023
Lambretta refines classic scooter for the electric age
The Lambretta Elettra made it world debut recently at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle expo in Milan, Italy
The rear section lifts at the touch of a button to allow access to the battery compartment
Lambretta says that company president Walter Scheffrahn "personally took care of every single aspect of the design" of the Elettra
Lambretta says that company president Walter Scheffrahn "personally took care of every single aspect of the design" of the Elettra
The Lambretta Elettra is going into production, and will join the company's X-series, V-Special and G-Special petrol models
The Lambretta Elettra is going into production, and will join the company's X-series, V-Special and G-Special petrol models
LED accenting compliments the "sharp and decisive lines of the front" and the "softer and more organic rear volumes"
LED accenting compliments the "sharp and decisive lines of the front" and the "softer and more organic rear volumes"
The Lambretta Elettra rides with an 11-kW peak motor and 4.6-kWh battery
The Lambretta Elettra rides with an 11-kW peak motor and 4.6-kWh battery
As fans of the movie Quadrophenia will confirm, tricked-out Vespas and Lambrettas were key components of the 1960s mod movement in the UK, but remain popular more than 50 years on. Lambretta recently previewed an electric update to the timeless classic.

The gorgeous modern-yet-classic styling of the Elettra riffs on the Lambretta LD scoot produced in the 1950s and is the work of a design team led by company president Walter Scheffrahn, rolling a similar vibe to what Piaggio did with the electrified Vespa a few years back.

The e-scoot is built around a steel frame and die-cast aluminum chassis, with a rear section that pops up to allow access to the battery compartment and electronics – though that 4.6-kWh LFP battery is not removable.

WMTC-certified per-charge range is 103.5 km (65 miles), but Lambretta reports real-world figures of up to 127 km (79 miles) of per-charge riding at 40 km/h (25 mph) or 62.3 km (38.7 miles) at 81 km/h (50 mph). Recharge time is given as 5.5 hours over a 220-V home outlet, though fast-charging is supported for a top-up to 80% in 35 minutes.

The Elettra's 4-kW motor peaks at 11 kW and is reckoned good for top speeds of 110 km/h (68 mph) and 258 Nm (190 lb.ft) of torque. Three power modes are available.

Rounding out the given specs are 12-inch wheels, double-shock front suspension plus a rear monoshock that connects to the aluminum swingarm, a seat height of 780-mm (30-in), wooden "retractable" brake levers, double LED headlights, and a storage compartment big enough to house a helmet.

The Elettra was presented at the EICMA 2023 expo in Milan, Italy, recently, with Lambretta saying that it will go into production soon – though no pricing or availability information was included in the press materials.

Source: Lambretta

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

