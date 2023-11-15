Lambretta refines classic scooter for the electric age

As fans of the movie Quadrophenia will confirm, tricked-out Vespas and Lambrettas were key components of the 1960s mod movement in the UK, but remain popular more than 50 years on. Lambretta recently previewed an electric update to the timeless classic.

The gorgeous modern-yet-classic styling of the Elettra riffs on the Lambretta LD scoot produced in the 1950s and is the work of a design team led by company president Walter Scheffrahn, rolling a similar vibe to what Piaggio did with the electrified Vespa a few years back.

The e-scoot is built around a steel frame and die-cast aluminum chassis, with a rear section that pops up to allow access to the battery compartment and electronics – though that 4.6-kWh LFP battery is not removable.

WMTC-certified per-charge range is 103.5 km (65 miles), but Lambretta reports real-world figures of up to 127 km (79 miles) of per-charge riding at 40 km/h (25 mph) or 62.3 km (38.7 miles) at 81 km/h (50 mph). Recharge time is given as 5.5 hours over a 220-V home outlet, though fast-charging is supported for a top-up to 80% in 35 minutes.

The rear section lifts at the touch of a button to allow access to the battery compartment Lambretta

The Elettra's 4-kW motor peaks at 11 kW and is reckoned good for top speeds of 110 km/h (68 mph) and 258 Nm (190 lb.ft) of torque. Three power modes are available.

Rounding out the given specs are 12-inch wheels, double-shock front suspension plus a rear monoshock that connects to the aluminum swingarm, a seat height of 780-mm (30-in), wooden "retractable" brake levers, double LED headlights, and a storage compartment big enough to house a helmet.

The Elettra was presented at the EICMA 2023 expo in Milan, Italy, recently, with Lambretta saying that it will go into production soon – though no pricing or availability information was included in the press materials.

Source: Lambretta