MV Agusta upgrades 800-cc Brutale and Dragster clan

The Brutale series has enjoyed considerable commercial success since it was first introduced in 2001 as a naked variant of the F4 750 superbike. The addition of a new inline 675-cc triple lineup in 2011 boosted its appeal by offering an even more accessible path to the keys of an MV Agusta.

Thanks to its best seller status, the Brutale has secured a permanent seat in the Italian brand’s lineup, and in 2014 it spawned the Dragster series with its streetfighter attitude.

The Rosso the most affordable of the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale family MV Agusta

For 2021 MV Agusta has introduced several key changes to both the Brutale and Dragster models, starting with the inelastic compliance to Euro 5 norms. The target was to tune the motor accordingly without losing power and, as far as official figures go, MV got it right.

The 798-cc three-cylinder motor with counter rotating crankshaft makes the same nominal 140 hp peak horsepower at 12,300 rpm as it did in Euro-4 guise. The engine features numerous changes for reduced internal friction, new higher-pressure injectors, redesigned exhaust system, and, most importantly, new electronic management.

MV Agusta graced its smallest triple with a new six-axis inertial unit (IMU) that was tailor-made for the occasion by e-Novia – the Milan-based company that also created the MV Ride app. Giving master control to the IMU brings cornering functionality to the traction control, Continental’s MK100 ABS, and the wheelie control that MV calls FLC (Forward Lift Control).

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster series sport a new TFT screen and an adjustable steering damper as standard MV Agusta

The rider sits in front of a brand new five-inch TFT screen, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, GPS and a Mobisat tracker. There’s also a new LED cornering headlight that illuminates the inside of the corner as directed by the new IMU.

The 2021 upgrades include a redesign of the bike’s steel trellis frame for improved rigidity, as well as fresh suspension settings for both the adjustable Marzocchi forks and Sachs rear shock.

The new Brutale will be offered in three versions, the entry-level Rosso, the RR and the RR SCS.

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR (left) and RR SCS (right) MV Agusta

The Brutale Rosso uses a lower-spec version of the inline triple that outputs 112 hp at 11,000 rpm and its standard electronics do not include FLC, launch control and the Mobisat tracker.

As for the high-end RR SCS, it is essentially an RR equipped with Rekluse’s Smart Clutch System that erases the need to use the clutch when starting and stopping the bike.

The Dragster carries the exact same changes as the Brutale, and also comes in three similar variants; Rosso, RR and RR SCS.

The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS MV Agusta

Exclusively for this model family, MV Agusta offers the extreme Dragster RC SCS, which will be limited to a production of 200 motorcycles. Featuring Moto2-inspired graphics, lighter forged rims and several carbon parts over its bodywork, its dry weight drops to 168 kg (370.4 lb), 7 kg (15.4 lb) less than the other Brutale and Dragster models.

The RC SCS can also be fitted with an optional racing kit that includes a special ECU and SC Project exhaust, which brings peak power up to 150 hp at 12,800 rpm and dry weight down to 160 kg (352.7 lb).

Italian pricing starts at €13,400 (approximately US$16,200) for the Brutale and €14,900 ($18,000) for the Dragster.

The 800-cc naked triples were the first wave of MV Agusta's 2021 models. It’s expected to follow soon with the Euro-5 updates to the Brutale 1000, the Turismo Veloce and the F3 supersport.

Source: MV Agusta Brutale / Dragster

