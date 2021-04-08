MV Agusta updates the Superveloce and adds new S model

MV Agusta has revised the Superveloce in line with the Euro 5 ruleset, upgraded and fine-tuned the bike's equipment, extended its electronic arsenal and topped it off with an even more stylish new variant, the Superveloce S.

MV Agusta’s retro sportbike made its debut at the 2018 EICMA show as a concept bike, stealing the spotlight and the popular award of the Most Beautiful Bike of the Show. After a year of gathering design awards from all over the world, MV Agusta finally announced the production model for 2020, and it proved an instant success, enough so that an initial Serie Oro pre-order limited to just 300 motorcycles sold out in less than a month.

After just one year in the market, the Superveloce returns in Euro-5 form with the updated 798-cc in-line triple that MV Agusta has already presented in the 2021 Brutale 800. The engine retains its basic architecture, such as the counter-rotating crankshaft, and uses some new parts, like tappets and titanium valve guides, as well as a special DLC coating for reduced friction.

The combination of Ago Red and Ago Silver on the 2021 Superveloce is MV Agusta's signature color scheme, tracing its roots back to the glory days of Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta

Coupled with a redesigned exhaust system and matching software for the ECU, these changes ensure compliance to emissions rules without sacrificing any power. The Superveloce’s output remains almost unchanged at 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm (64.9 lb-ft) at 10,100 rpm. The only noticeable difference is the level where maximum torque is achieved, which appears to be 500 rpm lower compared to the Euro 4 model.

MV Agusta also redesigned the lateral frame plates for more rigidity and revised front suspension settings, but was far more generous in the electronics department.

The brand new 5.5-inch TFT screen of the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce S includes smartphone connectivity and GPS tracker MV Agusta

As of 2021 the Superveloce sports a brand new inertial measurement unit (IMU) developed in Italy by MV’s partner, e-Novia, at the helm of the bike’s electronic control system. This allows for a collection of safety systems with cornering functionality, such as the Continental MK100 ABS and a traction control system adjustable to eight levels of intervention.

The electronics pack also includes launch control, cruise control and an intriguing front lift control kit that, according to MV Agusta, does not prevent but rather enables the rider to “execute controlled wheelies."

The rider can adjust the bike's electronics via a new 5.5-inch color TFT screen, which is equipped as standard with Mobisat GPS tracker and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce S will be available only in this Surreal White/Matt Gold color option MV Agusta

The Superveloce S shares the same base but stands apart with its dedicated white color, spoked tubeless wheels and a special seat covered in Alcantara leather. It also comes with a racing kit that includes a tail cover, an Arrow exhaust and an appropriately mapped ECU.

MV Agusta has revealed the Superveloce’s Italian pricing, where the basic model will retail for €20,700 (approx. US$24,600), while the S will start at €23,600 (US$28,000).

Sources: MV Agusta Superveloce, Superveloce S

