Ola's Roadster e-motorcycles deliver over 120 mph for less than $3,000

Last August, Indian mobility company Ola Electric announced its upcoming lineup of full-size electric motorcycles. The firm has now provided specs for one family of the bikes, the Roadsters, which boast a range of up to 579 km (360 km) and a top speed of 194 km/h (121 mph).

There are three basic models of the Roadster – the standard Roadster, the Roadster X and the Roadster Pro. Just to complicate matters, there are also three versions of the standard Roadster, taking their names from the capacity of their batteries in kilowatt-hours: the 3.5, 4.5 and 6. There are also three versions/battery capacities of the Roadster X, namely the 2.5, 3.5 and 4.5.

All of the bikes incorporate safety features such as collision warning and other driver assistance systems, a traction control system that prevents slipping and skidding, plus an automated system that prevents unwanted wheelies and stoppies (aka endos). As an added bonus, riders' hands and butts are kept comfy thanks to an integrated handlebar and seat heating/cooling system.

Pricing for the standard Roadster starts at 104,999 rupees (about US$1,250) Ola Electric

Occupying the top of the standard Roadster roster, the Roadster 6 boasts 13 kW of peak power, a top speed of 126 km/h (78 mph) and a 0 to 40 km/h (25 mph) acceleration time of 2.6 seconds. Riders can choose between Hyper, Sport, Normal and Eco modes, with the latter providing a claimed battery range of 248 km (154 miles) per charge.

Its ABS can be set to Race, Urban or Rain modes, to suit each riding scenario. That system also automatically modulates braking while cornering, for optimum performance and safety.

Some of the Roadster 6's other features include double-spoked alloy wheels with disk brakes, mono shock rear suspension, a brake-by-wire system, and a handlebar-mounted 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with 5G/Wi-Fi connectivity.

Pricing for the Roadster X starts at 74,999 rupees (US$893) Ola Electric

Toning things down a bit, the Roadster X 4.5 does away with the Hyper mode, ABS and mono shock, plus it swaps in a smaller 4.3-inch LED screen. The bike also drops peak power down to 11 kW, resulting in a top speed of 124 km/h (77 mph) and a 0 to 40 time of three seconds. One charge of its battery should be good for 200 km (124 miles).

Pricing for the Roadster Pro starts at 250,000 rupees (US$2,977) Ola Electric

Moving up to the top of the ladder, the one and only version of the Roadster Pro reinstates all of the Roadster 6's fancy features, plus it kicks out a whopping 52 kW for a claimed top speed of 194 km/h (121 mph).

Its 16-kWh battery is claimed to deliver a range of up to 579 km (360 miles) … again, that's in Eco mode. The Pro also gets a larger touchscreen, measuring 10 inches from corner to corner.

Should you happen to live in Ola's Asian marketplace and be wanting an electric motorcycle, pricing for the standard Roadster starts at 104,999 rupees (about US$1,250), with the Roadster X dropping down to 74,999 rupees ($893) and the Roadster Pro climbing back up to a still-reasonable 250,000 rupees ($2,977).

Ola Electric is now taking preorders, with deliveries not expected to commence until the forth quarter of 2026. You can see the Roadsters in action, in the video below.

Ola Roadster X

Source: Ola Electric via Bikewale

