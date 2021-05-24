Piaggio offers first look at One e-scooter ahead of full Beijing reveal

Piaggio has previewed the One electric scooter ahead of its official launch at the Beijing Motor Show on May 28. The company is embracing the young market that the e-scoot is aimed at by debuting the new ride on popular video-sharing service TikTok.

Details are fairly light for Piaggio's latest electric scooter, but we do know that it features a good-sized digital instrument panel which boasts a sensor that automatically brightens or dims the display dependent on ambient conditions. As it's billed as a smart e-scooter, we can likely expect to see app integration for remote tracking, scooter diagnostics and more, and possibly such things as turn-by-turn navigation and anti-theft measures.

Piaggio describes the One electric scooter as "a fusion of color, imagination, style, safety and technology" Piaggio

Described as lightweight and easy to ride, the One has much the same look as a conventional fuel-powered step-through like the company's Zip models originally launched in the mid-1990s. It offers a keyless start system, rocks a low seat and roomy footplate, the passenger gets to plonk their feet on pull-out pegs, and there's handy storage beneath the seat, which Piaggio reckons is unique to its category.

The company says that the One is being made available in a number of power options (to match motorcycle and moped permit requirements) and will come with different battery capacities, but all battery packs are removable Li-ion batteries for easy charging indoors.

The e-scooter has two LED eyes to the front with daylight running, as well as LED tail-lights and turn indicators. There are twin shocks at the back and one to the front, and stopping power comes from disc braking.

Power options to match motorcycle and moped permit requirements are being offered, though no details have been revealed as yet Piaggio

Though no pricing has been revealed at this stage, Piaggio is aiming the One at younger riders so hopefully it will scoot in as a cheaper option than the electric Vespa. It's scheduled to hit the streets of Europe from the end of June, but is described as a global e-mobility solution so will very likely be available in other markets shortly thereafter. Expect more details to emerge later in the week.

Source: Piaggio