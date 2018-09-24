On the other hand, it enables hyperlapse-style motion-tracked timelapse shooting, which looks super cool if you nail it. Set the app into timelapse mode, turn on tracking, select a cool-looking building, then go for a walk. The app will keep the tracked item in the center of the frame as you go, leading to some super-cool parallax effects. Unfortunately, there's no way to select anywhere but the middle of the screen for the tracked item, so you can't really compose shots per se, but you soon find ways to work around it, and I found it fun to do motion-tracked hyperlapses of my kid as he wandered around too. The sped-up footage really captured the chaotic nature of kid life.