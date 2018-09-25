So, we're not quite sure what, you know whether, I personally wonder how useful is it to be able to talk to your browser and say go forward, go back versus just clicking the button because you have the pointer and you're looking and navigating at it. I don't pretend to know the answer, it's something we're going to do user testing on and see if it's actually valuable. I think dictation might be a little more useful. Because I can squint and see places where people might want to, you know, leave a review on Amazon and they'd like to be able to just talk and insert a large string of text. So I think that might be an area we can also explore.