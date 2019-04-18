Mullen's Qiantu K50 electric sports car hits the New York Auto ShowView gallery - 13 images
Born of a Chinese-American partnership, the Qiantu K50 electric sportscar has been unveiled at the New York International Auto Show. With 320 kW (430 hp) of AWD power and a solar panel on the roof, the Qiantu looks a bit like Porsche made an Audi R8, and is designed for American roads.
The K50 rolls with an aluminum frame, housing a central spine of battery packs and chunky electric motors at the front and rear axles. Peak power varies depending on whether we're looking at the press release or the Mullen website – the latter says the two motors can combine for a peak output of 280 kW (375 hp) and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) of torque, while today's press release speaks of an "extremely dynamic overclocking mode" that boosts things up to 320 kW (430 hp).
Whichever is the case, it'll get around alright, with 0-60 mph (0-98 km/h) sprints in the range of 4.2 seconds. And while we don't have a definitive pack size for the battery, the company is touting a 230-mile (370-km) range under NEDC testing cycles.
The bodywork is full carbon and proud of it, with a low, smooth hood on the front, some nice detail slots on the bumpers, and a meaty lacquered carbon cut-out section on the sides that screams Audi R8. It's a good looking car, but the proportions don't seem to hold their charm from all angles. The side profile, for example, looks pretty ordinary, while the back end looks beaut.
Brakes are by Brembo, suspension and chassis are set up by Mira, and the Qiantu's 19-inch forged aluminum rims will wear a set of Pirelli P Zero sports tires that honestly feel like a wee bit of overkill given the car's relatively modest power output. Cornering is assisted by a torque vectoring system that can brake the inside wheels as traction becomes an issue.
Inside, there's leather and Alcantara seats and a surprisingly small 6-inch infotainment screen. On the roof is a solar panel on the roof, but it's not there to charge the car – there's not enough area on a car roof to make a realistic contribution to an EV-sized battery. Instead, it's there to start automatically circulating air around your parked car once the temperature reaches 77° F (25° C), hopefully helping it be a bit cooler by the time you jump back in.
There's no word on price or availability as yet.
