In mouse tests, the team found that TDP6 boosted myelin regeneration much better than BDNF, by increasing the number of cells that produce the protective material. The newly formed myelin layers were also thicker than restored myelin usually is, and intact TDP6 was detected in the mice after seven days, which is far longer than BDNF lasts. To confirm that the TrkB pathway was involved, the researchers also engineered mice without it, and found that TDP6 no longer worked.