Austrian Audio puts out a studio-grade microphone for your pocket

By Paul Ridden
October 09, 2023
Austrian Audio puts out a studio-grade microphone for your pocket
"We're excited to put this high-quality mic into the hands of musicians, songwriters, and content creators, making it easier for them to record premium audio whenever and wherever they feel inspired," said Bryan Bradley of Group One Ltd, Austrian Audio's US distributor
"We’re excited to put this high-quality mic into the hands of musicians, songwriters, and content creators, making it easier for them to record premium audio whenever and wherever they feel inspired," said Bryan Bradley of Group One Ltd, Austrian Audio's US distributor
"We’re excited to put this high-quality mic into the hands of musicians, songwriters, and content creators, making it easier for them to record premium audio whenever and wherever they feel inspired," said Bryan Bradley of Group One Ltd, Austrian Audio's US distributor
"We’re excited to put this high-quality mic into the hands of musicians, songwriters, and content creators, making it easier for them to record premium audio whenever and wherever they feel inspired," said Bryan Bradley of Group One Ltd, Austrian Audio's US distributor
The MiCreator Studio combines a cardioid microphone with a USB audio interface
The MiCreator Studio combines a cardioid microphone with a USB audio interface
The MiCreator Studio can be used with a MiCreator Satellite mic for stereo recording
The MiCreator Studio can be used with a MiCreator Satellite mic for stereo recording
The 155 x 60 x 37-mm MiCreator Studio features two gain controls plus a volume knob with level
The 155 x 60 x 37-mm MiCreator Studio features two gain controls plus a volume knob with level
The condenser microphone capsule can be tilted for precision positioning
The condenser microphone capsule can be tilted for precision positioning
Vienna's Austrian Audio has announced a pocket recording system designed to capture "what you want, where you want, and when you want." The MiCreator Studio wraps a tilting condenser microphone and a USB audio interface into one rugged package.

"Many times a quick riff, a scratch vocal, or unplanned content creation is the best performance, so why not capture everything with studio quality sound," said company CEO, Martin Seidl. "Whether you’re at home or on the go, MiCreator Studio always keeps Austrian Audio recording quality within reach."

The pocket-friendly unit is aimed at musicians, creators, podcasters, journalists and anyone else looking to capture high-quality audio on-the-go. It combines a 24-bit/48-kHz cardioid microphone and a USB-C audio interface, with the user able to tilt the mic head for positioning.

Three sensitivity levels are available up to a maximum of 130-dB SPL, there are two gain settings plus a volume knob, and two headphone outs for monitoring.

The MiCreator Studio can be used with a MiCreator Satellite mic for stereo recording

The durable metal housing is also home to an input for multi-track recording or plugging in an optional MiCreator Satellite unit for stereo recording opportunities, or another device such as an instrument or lavalier microphone. Different colored faceplates for the outer housing can also be used to personalize the device.

The MiCreator Studio is priced at US$199, and ships with Steinberg Cubase LE music production software or Wavelab Cast for podcasts. The MiCreator Satellite is also available for $99, while a Y-Lav lavalier mic can be had for $49.

Product page: MiCreator Studio

