Boss gets in the practice zone with portable Cube amps for guitar and bass

By Paul Ridden
August 26, 2022
Boss has launched a pair of 10-W practice amps: the Dual Cube Bass LX (left) and the Dual Cube LX (right)
The Boss Dual Cube LX practice amp features two 5-W speakers, a bunch of amp emulations and onboard effects, and can be powered from a wall outlet or by batteries
An included USB port allows players to connect the Dual Cube LX to a computer running music production software, or to tweak tones using the bundled editor
The Dual Cube LX portable guitar amp comes with eight modeled amplifiers, as well as built-in chorus, flanger, heavy octave, reverb and more
Boss has included five bass preamps in the Dual Cube Bass LX, in addition to bass-tuned effects and cooking rhythms
The Dual Cube Bass LX practice amp can be powered by AA-sized batteries or the supplied AC adapter
Last year, Roland rebranded its capable long-running combo amp for street musicians with the Boss logo. Now the companies continues the Boss Cube line with a pair of practice amps – one for guitarists and the other for bass players.

The 13.4 x 6.3 x 8.4-in (341 x 162 x 215-mm), 7.2 lb (3.3-kg) Dual Cube LX packs in two custom-designed 5-inch speakers with a combined rated output of 10 watts. It can be powered via an AC adapter when at home, or with eight AA-sized batteries when on the move for about 8 hours with Alkaline and 10 hours with Ni-MH.

Guitarists are treated to eight different amplifier emulations, built-in drive and effects plus three-band EQ, and three user memory slots for quick access to saved tone setups.

There's a stereo input with "advanced spatial processing" for looping in stereo pedals, cabling to a PA system is made possible via stereo line-outs, and a USB port allows players to connect to a computer running music production software, or access the bundled editor software to dial in more amp models and effects.

An included microphone preamp allows the practice amp to punch out vocals. And a Bluetooth adapter can be optioned in and mounted around back for streaming in backing tracks or to enable cable-free wah and volume via a Boss expression pedal (available separately).

The 10-W Dual Cube Bass LX measures 13.4 x 8 x 10.2 in (341 x 205 x 261 mm) and tips the scales at 9.7 lb (4.4 kg), and offers a "big, refined bass tones from an amazingly small footprint."

Players can choose between five preamps ranging from clean/uncolored to aggressive modern tones, the portable amp comes with a bunch of "bass-tuned" effects and three-band EQ, and a cooked-in Rhythm Guide lets players tap into nine rhythm types with three pattern variations in each.

This model sports a similar set of ins and outs as its non-bass counterpart, with the addition of a stereo XLR balanced line output, also offers user memory slots for saving custom presets, and can be powered by batteries or a wall outlet.

The new practice amps are due to go on sale from September. The Dual Cube LX is priced at US$299.99, while the Bass LX comes in at $359.99. The videos below have more.

BOSS DUAL CUBE LX Guitar Amplifier | CUBE Amp Series
BOSS DUAL CUBE Bass LX Bass Amplifier | CUBE Amp Series

Product pages: Dual Cube LX, Dual Cube Bass LX

