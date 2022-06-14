© 2022 New Atlas
Moog introduces Mavis analog synth for musicians on a budget

By Paul Ridden
June 14, 2022
Moog introduces Mavis analog s...
Mavis is a powerful analog synthesizer on its own, but can also bring its impressive feature set to Eurorack hardware or be integrated into semi-modular setups
Mavis is a powerful analog synthesizer on its own, but can also bring its impressive feature set to Eurorack hardware or be integrated into semi-modular setups
Mavis is a powerful analog synthesizer on its own, but can also bring its impressive feature set to Eurorack hardware or be integrated into semi-modular setups
Mavis is a powerful analog synthesizer on its own, but can also bring its impressive feature set to Eurorack hardware or be integrated into semi-modular setups
A 24-point patch bay allows Mavis to "play along with other voltage-controlled devices"
A 24-point patch bay allows Mavis to "play along with other voltage-controlled devices"
Users can sequence Mavis from DFAM to add a heavy bass line to DFAM's rhythms, and randomly modulate those rhythms using a Sample and Hold feature from Mavis
Users can sequence Mavis from DFAM to add a heavy bass line to DFAM's rhythms, and randomly modulate those rhythms using a Sample and Hold feature from Mavis
Mavis ships as an assemble-it-yourself kit designed to allow the user to "get closer to the circuits at the heart of this unique musical machine"
Mavis ships as an assemble-it-yourself kit designed to allow the user to "get closer to the circuits at the heart of this unique musical machine"
Mavis features two oscillator circuits, a voltage-controlled filter, a diode wavefolder and a four-stage envelope generator
Mavis features two oscillator circuits, a voltage-controlled filter, a diode wavefolder and a four-stage envelope generator
Mavis can be used on its own or can serve as a 24-point CV-controllable module for any Eurorack setup or Moog semi-modular system
Mavis can be used on its own or can serve as a 24-point CV-controllable module for any Eurorack setup or Moog semi-modular system
Celebrating the company's DIY legacy, Moog Music has launched a semi-modular build-it-yourself analog synthesizer called Mavis, which delivers the unmistakable Moog sound in a compact, wallet-friendly package to new users and seasoned musicians alike.

By getting users to assemble Mavis at home, Moog hopes to foster a deep connection to the instrument, allowing them to "get closer to the circuits at the heart of this unique musical machine." It can be put together using minimal tools and the soldering iron can be left in the workshop.

Once complete, Mavis features dials for oscillator and filter circuits up top, with a full-range analog VCO with pulse-width modulation and variable-shape LFO included together with a -24-dB low-pass ladder filter. It also comes with a Moog first in the shape of a diode wavefolder, along with a four-stage envelope generator for cooking in "interesting and unusual modulation contours" and a one-octave keyboard.

All of which allows for combined traditional subtractive synthesis as well as sounds not heard on a Moog before courtesy of additive wavefolding.

Mavis can be used on its own or can serve as a 24-point CV-controllable module for any Eurorack setup or Moog semi-modular system
Mavis can be used on its own or can serve as a 24-point CV-controllable module for any Eurorack setup or Moog semi-modular system

Those new to semi-modular synth creativity are offered a helping hand via a selection of patch books and educational materials – though users will need to output to headphones or an external speaker to hear the magic – while seasoned sonic scientists can just dive straight in.

The analog synthesizer can be used solo or the 24-point patch bay can add two oscillators, full ADSR (attack decay sustain release) envelope, ladder filter, sample and hold functionality, wavefolding, mixer and attenuators to other voltage-controlled hardware such as Eurorack modules or Moog's Mother-32, DFAM, Subharmonicon, Grandmother and Matriarch semi-modular instruments.

The Moog Mavis semi-modular analog synth is available now for US$349, the video below has more.

Meet Mavis: A Moog Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer

Source: Moog

