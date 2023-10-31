© 2023 New Atlas
Beautiful app-controlled mechanical music box extends the range

By Paul Ridden
October 31, 2023
Building on the success of the original 20-note mechanical music box, the Muro Box N40 spans nearly four octaves, comes pre-loaded with a 30-tune offline playlist, and can be loaded with melodies via a companion mobile app
The new Muro Box family is made up of the flagship N40 Sublime (top), N40 Standard (bottom right) and the battery powered N20 Lite (bottom left)
The Muro Box N40 Standard and Sublime models can be cabled to MIDI hardware for tune creation
The flagship Muro Box N40 Sublime edition features two sets of toothed vibration platforms on either side of the unit's cylinders
The Muro Box N40 Sublime model features a brass plate and a wooden base made from 60-year-old acacia
A N20 Lite Battery version has been developed, but its inclusion in the Kickstarter is dependent on its makers raising $660,000 from two concurrent fundraising campaigns
Back in mid-2020, a project out of Taiwan launched on Indiegogo to produce a gorgeous little mechanical music box that could play tunes loaded in using a smartphone app. Now its makers are aiming for double the fun with the Muro Box N40.

The mains-powered original featured a patented cylinder that could be tweaked using an app so that ridges hit the teeth of a tuned comb to tinkle a selected melody within the confines of a 20-note diatonic range.

As the name suggests, the latest version doubles that range to 40 notes by essentially plonking two units in one box. This means that the Standard model runs to nearly four octaves of whole tones and semitones (though some notes have been excluded).

The N40 comes pre-loaded with 30 complimentary melodies in an editable offline playlist and, as before, the free iOS/Android app can be used to load in songs from the global user community, preview tunes or compose new melodies.

The Muro Box N40 Standard and Sublime models can be cabled to MIDI hardware for tune creation
The mechanical music box rocks a zinc-alloy base with maple housing, and now sports a removable lid. The inclusion of 5-pin DIN and USB-C ports allows for direct connection to MIDI hardware for custom song creation, and there's also a 6.5-mm audio output jack connected to a transducer for recording opportunities.

A Sublime version has also been developed, which sports four tuned combs – two on each side of the cylinder so that each note "is played simultaneously by 2 combs (vibration plates) differing by 14 cents." This flagship model features a brass base and is enclosed in a thermally modified acacia box.

The new Muro Box family is made up of the flagship N40 Sublime (top), N40 Standard (bottom right) and the battery powered N20 Lite (bottom left)
Kickstarter pledge levels for the Muro Box N40 currently start at US$972. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from April 2024.

The creators have also developed a battery-powered version of the original Muro Box called the N20 Lite Battery, which won't be added to the campaign as a pledge option until a combined base figure of $660,000 is reached from this Kickstarter and Wabay (in Taiwan).

Source: Muro Box Global

