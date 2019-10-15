© 2019 New Atlas
Phonocut lets you cut your own vinyl record

By Paul Ridden
October 15, 2019
Phonocut lets you cut your own...
Plug in an audio source, place a blank vinyl record on the platter and push start
With the Home Vinyl Recorder, you could cut the 10-inch record version of a mix-tape for your loved ones
You can cut a live performance straight to vinyl with the Home Vinyl Recorder
Gigging bands and solo performers can cut their own records with the Home Vinyl Recorder
Only Phonocut blanks can be used with the Home Vinyl Recorder
From studio to vinyl record without needing to take a trip to the pressing factory
Vinyl records are back in our living rooms, with sales steadily growing in recent years to a level that could see the format outsell CDs for the first time since the mid-1980s. That's great news for consumers, but for gigging bands and solo performers not signed to a major label, getting in on the vinyl action could be out of their budgets. That's where Phonocut's Home Vinyl Recorder might help.

Essentially the device allows users to plug in an audio source (wireless connectivity is in development), place a blank vinyl record on the platter and push a button to start cutting a 10-inch vinyl record at home, at the studio or in the rehearsal space. Of course, you don't necessarily have to be a musician to make the most of this system, you could just create the vinyl equivalent of mix-tapes to give to a loved one.

From studio to vinyl record without needing to take a trip to the pressing factory

Phonocut recommends that it's "special recipe" blanks are used to ensure the "highest fidelity, longest durability and cleanest cut." In fact, using blanks from any other source will void the 12 month warranty and may damage the recorder. Each side has enough room for about three songs or 10-15 minutes of music in total. The blanks will be available direct from the company or distribution partners, and it's estimated that each blank will cost around US$10.

The project's team members shape up as Florian Kaps, Flo Kaufman, David Bohnett and KamranV, while the overall look of the unit comes courtesy of Creaholic – founded by Elmar Mock, co-inventor of the Swatch. The Home Vinyl Recorder features a high-torque, low-power direct drive motor and digital controls, and carving out the grooves is undertaken using a diamond stylus that should be good for about 100 records before needing to be replaced.

Phonocut is about to launch the project on Kickstarter to fund production, where pledges will start at €999 (about US$1,100). We'll link to the campaign when it goes live.

Source: Phonocut

Paul Ridden
