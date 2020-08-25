© 2020 New Atlas
Music

Retro Bluetooth speaker swaps cassettes for your smartphone

By Ben Coxworth
August 25, 2020
Retro Bluetooth speaker swaps ...
Pl8ty is presently on Kickstarter
Pl8ty is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
Pl8ty is presently on Kickstarter
1/3
Pl8ty is presently on Kickstarter
You can share your music with the world via Pl8ty's built-in stereo speaker, or keep it to yourself by plugging your hard-wired headphones into the 3.5-mm output jack
2/3
You can share your music with the world via Pl8ty's built-in stereo speaker, or keep it to yourself by plugging your hard-wired headphones into the 3.5-mm output jack
Pl8ty has a power rating of 85 decibels, and a frequency range of 80 Hz to 20 kHz
3/3
Pl8ty has a power rating of 85 decibels, and a frequency range of 80 Hz to 20 kHz
View gallery - 3 images

We've recently seen several different examples of high-tech portable cassette players, but is audio tape really making a comeback? Perhaps not, which is where Pl8ty comes in – it uses your smartphone as the cassette.

Invented by Swiss musicians Jonathan Fiorentini and Ernesto Londino, Pl8ty is a Bluetooth speaker that looks like an old-school Sony Walkman. To use it, you just open the hinged front cover, stick your phone inside with the music app on, then close it and press the play button. The device's fast-forward, rewind and pause buttons also work, as does its volume wheel.

You can then share your music with the world via the built-in stereo speaker, or keep it to yourself by plugging your hard-wired headphones into the 3.5-mm output jack. An integrated clip lets you wear Pl8ty on your belt or waistband.

There's also an input jack, along with a USB-C port for charging the 3,200-mAh lithium-ion battery. That battery serves double duty as a power bank, keeping your smartphone running if its own battery runs out.

Pl8ty has a power rating of 85 decibels, and a frequency range of 80 Hz to 20 kHz
Pl8ty has a power rating of 85 decibels, and a frequency range of 80 Hz to 20 kHz

According to its designers, Pl8ty's sound quality features a clear balance between bass and treble. The device itself can accommodate iPhones 6 and up, a wide range of Samsung Galaxy models, or any other phone that fits within. That said, because the phone communicates with Pl8ty via Bluetooth, it doesn't have to go inside of it.

Should you be interested, Pl8ty is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of CHF 93 (about US$102) will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is CHF 179 ($197).

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MusicKickstarterBluetooth SpeakersRetroMusic Player
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More