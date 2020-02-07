© 2020 New Atlas
Music

Classic Japanese drum beats with a digital heart

By Paul Ridden
February 07, 2020
Classic Japanese drum beats wi...
The Taiko-1 is portable and powerful, offering the player numerous traditional Japanese drum sounds
The Taiko-1 is portable and powerful, offering the player numerous traditional Japanese drum sounds
View 6 Images
Roland says that the mesh heads on the Taiko-1 electronic drum are acoustically quiet, ideal for practice sessions without disturbing the rest of the household... too much
1/6
Roland says that the mesh heads on the Taiko-1 electronic drum are acoustically quiet, ideal for practice sessions without disturbing the rest of the household... too much
The Taiko-1 has an open frame with 14-inch mesh heads top and bottom and an electronic drum module in the middle
2/6
The Taiko-1 has an open frame with 14-inch mesh heads top and bottom and an electronic drum module in the middle
The drum module offers a large selection of traditional Japanese drum sounds, in addition to other percussion tones
3/6
The drum module offers a large selection of traditional Japanese drum sounds, in addition to other percussion tones
Roland partnered with Kodo performers in 2017 to make Taiko less challenging
4/6
Roland partnered with Kodo performers in 2017 to make Taiko less challenging
The Taiko-1 can be powered by eight AA-sized batteries, or via the included AC adapter
5/6
The Taiko-1 can be powered by eight AA-sized batteries, or via the included AC adapter
The Taiko-1 is portable and powerful, offering the player numerous traditional Japanese drum sounds
6/6
The Taiko-1 is portable and powerful, offering the player numerous traditional Japanese drum sounds
View gallery - 6 images

If you haven't seen the highly choreographed Japanese drumming broadly known as Taiko, then you're missing out. It's loud, dynamic and fast-paced fun. Roland is looking to capture some of that traditional fire and bring it to modern percussionists with the Taiko-1.

Roland says that there are over a million Taiko players throughout Japan, and the traditional percussion experience is going global. But some new players are put off by the often large size of the instruments, the even bigger sound and the regular maintenance needed to keep them in tip-top shape. Even pros can find tours to be costly, and some venues don't bring out the best in the instruments.

The Japanese music gear maker has, of course, been pounding out electronic drums for a number of years, one of the main advantages being that they're easier to transport and set up than traditional acoustic drums while offering a huge array of percussion sounds via a single processing module. Such is the case with the Taiko-1.

Roland says that the mesh heads on the Taiko-1 electronic drum are acoustically quiet, ideal for practice sessions without disturbing the rest of the household... too much
Roland says that the mesh heads on the Taiko-1 electronic drum are acoustically quiet, ideal for practice sessions without disturbing the rest of the household... too much

Built to coincide with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and based on the katsugi okedo daiko, a kind of drum that's slung over the shoulder, the Taiko-1 has 14-inch mesh heads top and bottom – with dual-zone trigger technology – and an electronic drum module inbetween.

That module offers the player a large selection of Taiko drum sounds, along with other percussion sounds, with the ability to import 16-bit/44.1 kHz samples and use those too. Over 20 onboard effects have been cooked in, and users can keep track of what's going on via a 128 x 64-dot LCD display.

The Taiko-1 processing heart has a headphone jack for relatively quiet practice (Roland says that its mesh heads offer acoustically quiet performance), a 0.25-inch output jack (which can accommodate a wireless output system like the Boss WL series for cable-free playing), a trigger input connector, two foot pedal ports and a USB port. Bluetooth 4.2 caters for backing tracks to be streamed over, and the module can be powered by eight AA-sized batteries for portable playing or via an included power adapter.

The Taiko-1 goes on sale in July for US$1,500. The video below has more.

ローランド 電子和太鼓 TAIKO-1 合奏 担ぎ桶胴太鼓・締め太鼓他

Product page: Taiko-1

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MusicRolandDrumsPercussionJapan
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More