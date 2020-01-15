Roland's latest electronic drums have traditional look and feel

Roland has been in the electronic drum business for a good many years, and most kits released have so far had a somewhat skeletal look compared to their traditional counterparts. Now the company has launched a line of V-Drums that rock a classic acoustic kit vibe.

While e-drums have pretty much nailed the reproduction of acoustic kits nowadays, the stage presence of the latter just can't be matched. And for some drummers, there's something comforting about a full-sized acoustic kit bolted to a sturdy cage. Roland now blends "the physical presence of acoustic drums with Roland’s world-leading digital percussion technology" for the V-Drums Acoustic Design series.

Each kit benefits from rugged, road-ready construction, with full-size wooden shells, heavy-duty chrome hardware and standard acoustic mounting. Roland says that its shell sensor systems nip hot spots in the bud, meaning that the electronic kick and toms behave just like their acoustic siblings. A digital snare, ride and crash cymbals complete the component setup, with the crash cymbals now 40 percent thinner than before for improved stick feel and swinging motion.

The V-Drums Acoustic Design series is rugged and road-ready Roland

A lag-free response, natural rebound and wide dynamic range is on offer, with fast processing promised from the sound module that brings everything together, while giving the player access to the expansive Roland vault of acoustic and electronic percussion sounds.

And if you want to practice without disturbing your housemates or neighbors, the series is reported to be very quiet, with the player using headphones to hear what the sound module is capable of. You can also stream music to the sound module over Bluetooth, or mix in tunes over a cabled connection. The Melodics for V-Drums application for Windows and Mac includes lessons on rhythm, timing and muscle memory to help improve your playing.

The series boasts three models, with the most affordable starting at just under US$2,500. They'll go on sale from May. The video below has more.

Roland V-Drums Acoustic Design Electronic Drum Kits: VAD506, VAD503, VAD306

Product page: V-Drums Acoustic Design