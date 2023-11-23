© 2023 New Atlas
Music

Teenage Engineering knocks out powerful portable groovebox

By Paul Ridden
November 23, 2023
Teenage Engineering knocks out powerful portable groovebox
Ding ding for round two of "the world’s most sold sampler"
Ding ding for round two of "the world’s most sold sampler"
View 4 Images
Ding ding for round two of "the world’s most sold sampler"
1/4
Ding ding for round two of "the world’s most sold sampler"
Teenage Engineering says it's used the barebones PO-33 KO sampler as the blueprint for a powerful new synthesizer, sampler and groove machine called the EP-133 KO II
2/4
Teenage Engineering says it's used the barebones PO-33 KO sampler as the blueprint for a powerful new synthesizer, sampler and groove machine called the EP-133 KO II
The EP-133 KO II can be used as a standalone groovebox thanks to a built-in battery bay, a mono speaker and a sampling microphone, or can be cabled up to external music gear
3/4
The EP-133 KO II can be used as a standalone groovebox thanks to a built-in battery bay, a mono speaker and a sampling microphone, or can be cabled up to external music gear
Teenage Engineering is shipping the EP-133 KO II in a limited-edition collector's box
4/4
Teenage Engineering is shipping the EP-133 KO II in a limited-edition collector's box
View gallery - 4 images

Back in 2015, Sweden's Teenage Engineering launched a bunch of pocket-friendly synths and samplers called, appropriately enough, the Pocket Operators. Now the team has announced a higher-end, almost pro-level version called the EP-133 KO II.

The new supercharged synthesizer, sampler and groove machine builds on the original PO-33 KO sampler from a couple of years ago, while wrapping everything up in a high-style enclosure that matches the gorgeous aesthetic of much more expensive TE products like the TX-6 mixer, TP-7 field recorder and CM-15 condenser microphone.

The KO II is about the same size as a pair of iPads stacked on top of each other at 240 x 176 x 16 mm (9.45 x 6.93 x 0.63 in), and the upper face is home to a hybrid display section with backlit icons and a matrix screen, calculator-like keys that are pressure sensitive for expressive play, top-hat knobs and a fader.

There's also a built-in speaker and sampling microphone, a panel pops out to allow for four AAA-sized batteries to be loaded in, and there are connections for MIDI hardware as well as sync for external gear, 3.5-mm ins and outs and USB-C for plugged-in power.

Teenage Engineering says it's used the barebones PO-33 KO sampler as the blueprint for a powerful new synthesizer, sampler and groove machine called the EP-133 KO II
Teenage Engineering says it's used the barebones PO-33 KO sampler as the blueprint for a powerful new synthesizer, sampler and groove machine called the EP-133 KO II

Despite only having 64 MB of onboard memory, the KO II rocks 999 sample slots – the sample rate is 16-bit/46.875-kHz with 32-bit internal processing – and comes packing a good selection of percussion, bass and synth sounds out of the box.

Groove makers work with nine projects contained in four groups, each with up to 99 patterns. Six stereo or 12 mono voices can be had, samples can be chopped and looped, there's an overhauled sequencer, and the unit sports six built-in effects that can be saved to creations as well as other punch-in effects designed for dialing in during a live performance.

We've only scratched the surface of the EP-133 KO II's capabilities, UK gear retailer Andertons posted a deeper dive video overnight if you want learn more. It's on sale now for US$299. Accessories including boxing shorts, a hoodie and a carry bag are also available.

Product page: EP-133 KO II

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

MusicDigital musicSynthesizerPortableInstrument
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!