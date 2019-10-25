© 2019 New Atlas
Music

Custom Tele-shaped guitars topped in whiskey barrel wood

By Paul Ridden
October 25, 2019
Custom Tele-shaped guitars top...
Each Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar is made using wood from a different Kentucky whiskey distillery
Each Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar is made using wood from a different Kentucky whiskey distillery
View 6 Images
Each Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar is made using wood from a different Kentucky whiskey distillery
1/6
Each Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar is made using wood from a different Kentucky whiskey distillery
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Wild Turkey distillery
2/6
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Wild Turkey distillery
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Jim Beam distillery
3/6
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Jim Beam distillery
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Knob Creek distillery
4/6
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Knob Creek distillery
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Maker's Mark distillery
5/6
This T-Style guitar is made using barrel top wood from the Maker's Mark distillery
The Barrel Top collection from Big D Guitars
6/6
The Barrel Top collection from Big D Guitars

From Whiskey River by Willie Nelson in the 1970s to Metallica's Grammy-winning cover of Whiskey in the Jar, the golden nectar has inspired much creativity among musicians over the years. And now Big D Guitars is cementing that relationship with a Telecaster-shaped instrument built from barrels once home to Jim Beam and Wild Turkey.

Four flavors of hand-made T-Style guitars are on offer, each made using barrel tops from different Kentucky distilleries – Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, Marker's Mark and Knob Creek – for a cool, unique look and possibly even a hint of whiskey as you play. Indeed, Big D founder Derek Lenard says that the smell of whiskey fills the air as he runs the aged wood through his workshop saw.

The Barrel Top collection from Big D Guitars
The Barrel Top collection from Big D Guitars

The barrel tops are sanded and dried and then glued onto an oak core, which is said to add strength to the build. The back of the guitar is made from reclaimed barnyard lumber, while the 25.5-inch scale neck is aged white oak, with white clay dot markers on the fingerboard. Chrome hardware has been given aging treatment to give the finished guitar a vintage look, and a classic sound is promised from the hand-made, scatter-wound neck and bridge pickups.

The Barrel Top Custom T-Style Guitar isn't the first example we've seen of makers using whiskey barrels to construct music gear, Fender wrapped a special edition Blues Junior amp in barrel wood back in 2016 and Lowden fashioned an acoustic from barrels and bog wood a year later. The T-Style guitars are available now for US$2,950 apiece.

Source: Big D Guitars

Tags

MusicWhiskeyGuitar
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More