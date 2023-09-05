© 2023 New Atlas
Palm-sized Woovebox puts a powerful groove machine in your pocket

By Paul Ridden
September 05, 2023
Woovebox squeezes a powerful synth, sampler, sequencer and rhythm machine into a palm-friendly form factor measuring 3 x 2.8 x 1,21 inches
The battery-powered Woovebox features a 16-part multi-timbral synth engine, an 8-bit/44.1-kHz sampler and a 16-step sequencer
Creation and control are at the fingertips via 16 microswitches and a single value knob
Groove making on the go is possible thanks to a 10-hour battery and included protective case
The Woovebox micro music workstation rocks a stripped-back design reminiscent of Teenage Engineering's Pocket Operators, but has more to offer the mobile groove creator – packing in a synthesizer, sequencer, sampler and beat maker.

Billed as the "smallest all-in-one micro music workstation on the planet," the Woovebox groove party starts with a 16-part multi-timbral synthesizer that supports one four-voice polyphonic track and 15 four-voice paraphonic or mono tracks.

Players can choose from 16 different oscillator algorithms. Any two of the 17 available oscillator models can be used per voice, the user can choose from 10 filter types, two envelopes and multiple low-frequency-oscillators (LFO), and there's space for up to 256 user samples. Tone shaping is also possible courtesy of the veritable kitchen sink of included effects.

Creation and control are at the fingertips via 16 microswitches and a single value knob

Users can sample just over a minute of sounds at 8-bit/44.1-kHz via a dedicated line input, and save them to 16 "kits" comprising 16 samples each. Digital samples can also be imported over Bluetooth. Samples can then be mangled, sliced and chopped to within an inch of their digital lives, and one-shots and loops can also be generated.

The Woovebox also features a 16-step sequencer which offers 16 songs, 16 tracks and 16 patterns and the promise of zippy creation of polyrhythms, arpeggios, melodies and so on. Songs and stems can be exported as WAV files, and there's support for hardware control over MIDI.

The are 16 micro-switches below a simple LED screen for control, plus a value knob, a playback button and a write button. The device is home to a 1,000-mAh rechargeable battery for 10 hours of continuous music creation with the Bluetooth module powered off, or 6.5 hours with BT on.

This portable groove maker packs a great deal into a pocket-friendly package weighing in at just 2.4 oz (68 g), and is priced at US$249 including a protective case. The video below has more.

Introducing the Woovebox micro music workstation; pocket groovebox, synth, sequencer, sampler

Source: Woovebox

