Music

Yamaha effects-packing acoustic puts looping on tap

By Paul Ridden
October 11, 2024
The second-generation TransAcoustic guitar gains a looper function and Bluetooth
The TransAcoustic technology now features two actuators mounted to the mahogany back
The looper is started and stopped by tapping inside the circle below the sound hole
All effects can be controlled from the top of the guitar, or through a mobile app
The second-generation TransAcoustic guitar comes in natural or sandburst (shown) finish
The TransAcoustic guitar can be cabled to an amplifier for electro-acoustic live performances
Way back in 2016, Yamaha built an actuator into its new TransAcoustic line of acoustic guitars that produced reverb and chorus through the sound hole. The second generation has just launched, and now includes a built-in looper.

The TransAcoustic technology essentially captures string vibrations and routes them through a processing unit that activates an actuator mounted to the back board to produce effects like reverb and chorus. The "actual and processed sounds resonate together and radiate from within the guitar body to produce natural sound with rich effects" in real-time.

The 2nd-gen guitar – dubbed TAG3 C – now boasts two actuators and adds delay to the available effects options, but the really impressive new feature is the looper function. This means that you can layer rhythm parts or melodic phrases that, well, loop continuously and then play live over the top. The function is activated by tapping inside the circle below the sound hole.

A built-in tuner is available too, and all effects can be tweaked using controls to the top. Parameters can also be adjusted through a companion mobile app, which reveals that Yamaha has also added Bluetooth to the list of the new guitar's capabilities – and this also means that backing tracks could be played through the guitar body too.

Onboard processing is powered by a Li-ion battery that's topped up via a magnetic connection on the front edge, with per-charge play time reckoned to be more than five hours.

The guitar rocks a dreadnought shape with a lower cut for higher fret access, and features a Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides. The neck is also mahogany, which is topped by an ebony fingerboard with 20 frets. Should you wish, the instrument can be used as an acoustic-electric by plugging into an amplifier through the line-out jack doubling as a strap button.

The TAG3 C is available in natural or sandburst finish, and priced at US$1,699.99. The video below has more.

TAG3 C | Yamaha TransAcoustic Guitars

Product page: Yamaha TAG3 C TransAcoustic Guitar

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

