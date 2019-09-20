Yamaha brings wireless capabilities to desktop guitar amps

Yamaha's THR home/studio amps were already pretty good, having built-in tube-like tones and effects, battery-powered portability if you needed it, and the ability to interface with a computer over USB. But they didn't have any wireless capabilities. Yamaha has now put that right with the launch of the THR-II range.

Like the original series, the new edition comes in three flavors – all of which have cooked-in Bluetooth. But two of them come with a built-in Line 6 wireless receiver and rechargeable battery. That means you can pair them all with a smartphone and use them as a wireless speaker. It also means that if you already have a Relay G10 transmitter, or you opt to buy one separately, you can play your guitar through the THR 30II Wireless and THR 10II Wireless amps without plugging in a cable.

The THR 30II Wireless comes with 15 amp models included, together with three acoustic models, three bass models and three flat voicings. It has nine effects out of the box, with two more available via the editor application software. As the name suggests, it's a 30 W model and rocks two 2.5-inch full range speakers – though on battery power, the total output will be halved to 7.5 W from each speaker.

The THR 10II Wireless has two 3.1-inch full range drivers for a total mains output of 20 W, and includes five guitar amp models, one acoustic, one bass and one flat voicing (though more are available via the app). The effects bank is the same as the flagship model.

The THR 10II has Bluetooth only and doesn't include a rechargeable battery, but features the same amp modeling and effects capabilities as the THR 10II Wireless unit. All of the THR-II series amps come with a chromatic tuner onboard.

Yamaha says that the amps will all be made available shortly. The THR 30II Wireless carries a suggested retail price of US$790, the THR 10II Wireless comes in at $710, and the THR 10II will set you back $465. The video below has more.

Yamaha THR-II | Series Overview

Products page: THR-II series amps