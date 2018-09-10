The Basic Muwi unit is a palm-sized fold-out unit with a smartphone holding clip and four tiny, smooth-rolling wheels. You clip your phone in, then slowly move it across any smooth surface to get a nice motion slide. You can bend it at the middle to get yourself a curved slide action that lets you move around your subject as if it's on a swivel platform for some very cool effects. At US$39, it's cheap as chips and an easy way to upgrade your video production.