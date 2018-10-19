But the ergonomics were just as extreme as the engines for anyone less lithe and flexible than a racer. The F4 was a wrist-busting chiropractor's dream that ran hot and cranky any time it couldn't stretch its legs – and they were some very long legs. Devotees – and those who loved this bike truly were devotees – loved it all the more for its foibles, throwing around words like "character" and "Italian passion" as they attempted to straighten their spines from a few hours in the saddle.