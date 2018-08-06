Naked 360-degree body-scanning mirror tracks body transformationsView gallery - 13 images
San Francisco's Naked Labs has started shipping its 3D-scanning smart mirror with rotating scale. Connected to a mobile app, the Naked scales build 3D models of your body, then track them through your hypothetical healthy transformation.
The Naked system consists of three pieces. The first is a smart mirror, with three embedded Intel RealSense depth sensors capable of scanning objects in three dimensions. There's also a built-in alignment laser to help you get the perfect pose each time, and a laptop-grade processor to take the roughly 4 GB of data each scan yields and crunch it down to a usable model.
Part two is a rotating weight scale that works on hard or carpeted floors. It's got a built-in battery and charges off the mirror, which plugs into the wall. You stand on it, strike a pose, and then quietly rotate for 15 seconds as the mirror scrutinizes every inch of your body. Well, technically every tenth of an inch or so, making it quite a high-resolution scan.
In the process of building a 3D model to send via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to part three – the smartphone app – the Naked system takes circumference measurements of your neck, shoulders, chest, upper arms, waist, stomach, hips, upper thighs, mid thighs and calves, and uses them to build measurements of your body fat percentage, fat mass, lean mass, and weight to provide a terrific set of metrics with which to assess your overall health and progress toward your fitness goals.
The main problems we can see are one: these body models are excruciatingly detailed, meaning you're unlikely to want to share them with friends – or at least friends you don't already get pretty nude with on the regular. And two: these excruciatingly detailed 3D scans of your body will be stored in the cloud, from which you better hope they don't get burgled at some point and become matters of public record.
On the other hand, this machine could also eventually end up being an absolute slam dunk for custom clothing manufacturers, who could work with an incredibly consistent set of full body measurements taken anywhere in the world to tailor clothes to perfectly match a body. I can also see the potential of exporting scans to be 3D-printed – having a before and after figurine of yourself going through a major body transformation could be very cool.
Cool enough to justify a US$1,395 price tag? Well, Naked Labs has crowdfunded it, developed it, raised some US$14 million in series A capital, and built the thing. Now we shall see if the market's ready for the nakedest selfies ever.
Check out the Naked home body scanner in the video below.
Source: Naked Labs
