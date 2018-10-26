X-rays are one of the most commonly used medical imaging tools. And while no-one is likely to reach the 10,000 X-ray lifetime limit (100 mSv) recommended by the American College of Radiology, few would argue against technology that can lower the radiation dose of X-ray imaging. And that's just what a team of researchers has developed, in the form of novel nanocrystals that allow the radiation dose from a diagnostic X-ray to be much lower, while also enabling higher resolution images at a lower cost.