To that end, they produced nanoparticles made of lectin proteins, which were delivered into the animals' eyes within liquid droplets. Once those particles were in a mouse's eye, the proteins guided them to photoreceptor cells in the retina, essentially glueing the particles to those cells. The nanoparticles subsequently served as nanoantennae, reacting to incoming NIR light (the shortest infrared wavelength) by converting it into visible green light that was detected by the photoreceptors.