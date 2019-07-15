When completed, the Achinaut One demonstrator will be sent into space from New Zealand atop a Rocket Lab Electron launcher in or after 2022. When it is established in low-Earth orbit, it will 3D-print two beams to a length of 32 ft (10 m) on either side of the spacecraft on which will unfurl solar panels that NASA says will provide up to five times as much power as conventional panels of the same area.