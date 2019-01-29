Curiosity began exploring the Vera Rubin Ridge in September of 2017, where in June 2018 it detected organic molecules dating back at least three billion years. Then, in December, Curiosity drilled its 19th sample at a location on the ridge called Rock Hall. Then on January 15, it took a photo comprised of 57 individual images at the drill site using its Mars Hand Lens Imager, in which the hole can be seen to the lower-left of the rover (seen above).