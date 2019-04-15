Operating closer to home, CHARON is a concept aimed at cleaning up the space debris that orbits the Earth and poses a hazard to satellites and other spacecraft. CHARON uses an Electrodeless Lorentz Force thruster, which is a form of ion engine that is both ultra-light and has a high thrust-to-power ratio. It would be placed in an elliptical orbit around the Earth, where it would intercept and ferry debris into decaying orbits of under 25 years. With its thruster, it will be able to change its orbit to hunt down its targets and by dipping into the atmosphere it will be able to collect oxygen and nitrogen molecules for propellant, making it essentially self-refueling.