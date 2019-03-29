But before this can happen, the Mars Helicopter project has to show that the unmanned mini-helicopter is capable of surviving and operating under Martian conditions where the night temperatures can go as low as -130° F (-90° C). It then has to show that it can actually fly for up to 90 seconds in the thin Martian atmosphere, where the pressure is equivalent to that at an altitude of 100,000 ft (30,500 m) on Earth, or two and a half times higher than the altitude record for a conventional helicopter.