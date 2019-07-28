In the case of the core stage and solid rocket boosters for the SLS, they will generate 8.8 million lb of thrust as the four main RS-25 engines consume 733,000 gal (2.7 million l) of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen in the first eight minutes of flight before handing over to the second stage. A key phase of testing these will take place on B-2 Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, where the core stage will be installed for a static fire which won't see it leave the pad.