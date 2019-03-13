"The goal behind the preservation of these special samples was always to provide pristine lunar samples for future generations of planetary scientists and engineers," Shearer explains to New Atlas. "This is the right time. New technologies not available 50 years ago are available now. From recent orbital missions, we have new views of the Moon that can be tested with these 'new' samples. In the 2020s, NASA and its international partners will return to the Moon. How we explore the Moon and carry out human activities on the Moon may be partial dependent on the observations made on these samples."