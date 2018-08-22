Until recently, the Pentagon has focused its investigation on the mechanical causes of these events. Modern jet warplanes use highly sophisticated breathing systems that are generations beyond the pressurized 95-percent oxygen bottles used by civilian pilots. Instead, they use either a Liquid Oxygen System (LOX), which allows much more oxygen to be carried, or the newer Onboard Oxygen System (OBOGS), where air from the engines is bled off, filtered, and fed over alternating beds of zeolite crystals. This absorbs the nitrogen in the air and leaves behind almost pure oxygen, which is fed to the pilot.